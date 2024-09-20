Sycamore football vs. Rochelle score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Sycamore faces Rochelle in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Russ Hodges will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Sycamore vs. Rochelle kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Rochelle High School

Sycamore-Rochelle preview

About the Spartans: Half the teams in the Interstate 8 are undefeated, and this game features two of the three. A touchdown has decided each of the Spartans’ three games, most recently a 21-13 win at Mahomet-Seymour. The Spartans were outgained 297-182 in the game and ran 40 plays to the Bulldogs’ 89. But Aidan Wyzard’s 89-yard kickoff return for a score in the third quarter after a Mahomet-Seymour touchdown was instrumental in the win. Carter York had a first-quarter interception and a 55-yard touchdown catch. Sycamore beat Rochelle 21-6 last season. The Spartans won eight straight games to start the year in 2023 and 12 straight to begin 2022.

About the Hubs: Sycamore has faced an average of almost 30 pass attempts a game. The Spartans probably won’t see a fraction of that against the Hubs. They had three backs reach 100 rushing yards and had more than 400 yards of rushing offense last week against Highland. Dylan Manning had 119 yards on 15 touches and two touchdowns in the win, Roman Villalobos had three touchdowns and 149 yards, and Grant Gensler had 114 rushing yards plus a key 38-yard reception. Rochelle made its sixth postseason appearance since 2016 last year, losing to St. Francis 45-14 in the first round. The Hubs have missed the postseason only four times this century.

FND pick: Sycamore

How to watch Sycamore vs. Rochelle football game livestream

The Sycamore vs. Rochelle game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: