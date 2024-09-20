Streator football vs. Manteno score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Streator faces Manteno in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Streator vs. Manteno kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Manteno High School

About the Bulldogs: Streator is trying to work its way out of the rut of recent seasons of following up a decisive Week 1 win with a losing streak. It won’t be easy this week against a Panthers team that has dominated their opponent every Friday night so far. The Bulldogs did see some bright spots in last week’s lopsided home loss to a Coal City team many expect to make a deep run this postseason – namely an improved passing game led by QB Isaiah Weibel and the continued reliability of RB Jordan Lukes. But they will need a much better defensive effort (Streator is surrendering 34.0 points per game through three weeks including last week’s 56 given up) to knock Manteno from the ranks of the unbeaten.

About the Panthers: Manteno won a 54-32 shootout with Sandwich in Week 1, and since has suffocated Plano (27-6) and Herscher (42-0). QB Connor Harrod threw for three touchdowns and ran in three more against Herscher last Friday, finishing with 158 yards passing and 25 on the ground. RB Niko Akiyama also starred offensively, while the Panthers defense created four turnovers. With winless Lisle on deck after Streator, the Panthers have realistic hopes of being 5-0 and pretty much playoff assured if they can hand the Bulldogs their third straight defeat.

Friday Night Drive pick: Manteno

How to listen to Streator vs Manteno football game on Shaw Local Radio

The Streator vs. Manteno game is available on WSPL 98.5

How to watch Streator vs Manteno football game livestream

The Streator vs. Manteno game is available on the NFHS Network

