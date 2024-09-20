Princeton football vs. Kewanee score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Princeton faces Kewanee in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About the Tigers: After scoring 55 points through the first two weeks, Princeton exploded for 59 in last week’s win over Sherrard. … The Tigers have allowed 32 points through three games. … Common Green recorded a safety and blocked a punt in last week’s win over Sherrard. … QB Will Lott got the passing game going in Week 3, completing 4 of 5 passes for 77 yards and three TDs. … Casey Etheridge and Ace Christiansen each ran for a TD last week. … Entering the 126th meeting with Kewanee, Princeton leads the all-time series 64-57-4. The Tigers have won four of the past five meetings, including a 37-14 victory last season.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee’s two losses have come by a combined 10 points. The Boilermakers lost 13-6 to Erie-Prophetstown in Week 1 and 24-21 to Monmouth-Roseville last week. Kewanee beat Riverdale 27-18 in Week 2. … Last week, the Boilermakers led 21-17 at halftime, but the Titans scored in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. … Alex Duarte ran for a pair of TDs against Mon-Rose, while QB Colson Welgat tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Ben Taylor with 59 seconds left in the first half. … Kewanee allowed 363 rushing yards last week.

