NewsTribune Week 4 preview capsules: Princeton facing Kewanee for 126th time

Interstate 8

Morris (2-1) at La Salle-Peru (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: L-P freshman quarterback Marion Persich was voted Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP after leading the Cavs to a 33-0 win over rival Ottawa in Week 3. He threw for 243 yards and a touchdown and ran for 75 yards and two scores. … The Cavs beat Ottawa for the 10th consecutive time. … Senior Adrian Arzola scored two touchdowns in each of the first two games with a kick return TD and TD reception against United Township and a kick return TD and rushing score against Metamora. He did not score in the Ottawa game. … Easton Moriarty and Brevyn Vogel each ran for TDs against Ottawa. … The Cavs held the Pirates to 81 rushing yards and 30 passing yards. … L-P has lost five games to Morris over the last three seasons, including 40-0 last year.

About Morris: Morris lost 58-52 in a shootout to Peoria in Week 3. Morris led 21-6 after one quarter, trailed 34-28 at halftime and led 42-34 after three quarters. … Morris quarterback Brady Varner completed 12-of-22 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. … Morris linebacker Logan Sparrow returned an interception for a touchdown. … Morris kicker Brady Ahearn booted a 44-yard field goal to give Morris a 45-42 lead with 3:20 left against Peoria. … Morris allowed Peoria to rush for 499 yards. … Morris beat Coal City 21-12 in Week 1 and Joliet West 31-17 in Week 3.

FND pick: Morris

L-P's Michael Hartman breaks a tackle as Ottawa's Logan Mills chases after him on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

Chicagoland Prairie

Seneca (3-0, 1-0) at St. Bede (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede routed Walther Christian 61-0 - the Bruins’ highest point total in coach Jim Eustice’s tenure - in Week 3 for its first win of the season. … The Bruins scored 34 points in the second quarter against Walther Christian. … Landon Marquez ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Gino Ferrari rushed for two scores in the win. … Carson Riva intercepted two passes and the Bruins recovered two fumbles, including a 29-yard fumble return TD by Brock Pikul. … The Bruins lost 79-35 to Seneca last season in Seneca.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca has won 23 consecutive regular season games, including 48-13 last week over Marquette. … The Irish have scored 40 points or more in all three games this season. … Seneca scored the first 21 points of the game against the Crusaders. … Brody Rademacher rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns (78, 64, 41 and 18 yards) against Marquette, while Paxton Giertz completed 3-of-4 passes for 54 yards and two TDs. … The Irish had 432 yards of offense against Marquette while limiting the Crusaders to 206 yards, including 118 rushing yards.

FND pick: Seneca

Three Rivers Mississippi

Hall-Putnam County (1-2, 1-0) at Sherrard (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC is coming off its first win of the season as the Red Devils beat Mendota 62-27 last week. … Before last week’s offensive onslaught, the Red Devils had scored just 21 points through the first two games. … Last week, Braden Curran ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and had two receptions for 53 yards and a TD and Aiden Redcliff rushed for 159 yards and three TDs on 15 attempts. … QB/DB Dylan Glynn ran for a TD, threw for a TD and returned a fumble for a TD against Mendota. … The Red Devils beat the Tigers 35-0 in the last meeting between the teams in 2019.

About the Tigers: Sherrard has been outscored 135-20 through three games, including 59-0 in a loss to Princeton last week. … The Tigers managed 74 offensive yards against Princeton with 64 rushing yards on 31 attempts and 10 passing yards on 1-of-4 passes. QB Carter Brown led Sherrard with 31 rushing yards on seven carries. … Sherrard gave up 17 points in a 29-second span as part of Princeton’s 39-point second quarter.

FND pick: Hall-PC

Hall quarterback Dylan Glynn runs the ball past Mendota defense to gain yards during the game at Richard Nesti Stadium on September 13, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

Monmouth-Roseville (3-0, 1-0) at Mendota (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Mendota more than doubled its offensive output for the season last week with 27 points against Hall-Putnam County, but the Trojans also gave up a season-high 62 points. … QB Aden Tillman completed 10-of-15 passes for 170 yards and three TDs and ran for 105 yards on 21 attempts.

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville is off to the best start in program history after a 24-21 win over Kewanee last week. … Payton Thompson ran for 179 yards and a TD on 21 carries against the Boliermakers, while Andrew Way and Nick Huston each ran for TDs. Huston scored on a fourth-and-goal with 3:36 left for the winning points. … Huston and Dame Thioubou recorded a sack with less than a minute left to help the Titans seal the win.

FND pick: Monmouth-Roseville

Princeton (3-0, 1-0) at Kewanee (1-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: After scoring 55 points through the first two weeks, Princeton exploded for 59 in last week’s win over Sherrard. … The Tigers have allowed 32 points through three games. … Common Green recorded a safety and blocked a punt in last week’s win over Sherrard. … QB Will Lott got the passing game going in Week 3, completing 4-of-5 passes for 77 yards and three TDs. … Casey Etheridge and Ace Christiansen each ran for a TD last week. … Entering the 126th meeting with Kewanee, Princeton leads the all-time series 64-57-4. The Tigers have won four of the last five meetings, including a 37-14 victory last season.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee’s two losses have come by a combined 10 points. The Boilermakers lost 13-6 to Erie-Prophetstown in Week 1 and 24-21 to Monmouth-Roseville last week. Kewanee beat Riverdale 27-18 in Week 2. … Last week, the Boilermakers led 21-17 at halftime, but the Titans scored in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. … Alex Duarte ran for a pair of TDs against Mon-Rose, while QB Colson Welgat tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Ben Taylor with 59 seconds left in the first half. … Kewanee allowed 363 rushing yards last week.

FND pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (2-1) at Farmington (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley is averaging 47 points in its two wins. The Storm are coming off a 46-16 victory over Lewistown co-op in their first Lincoln Trail/Prairiland Conference Large Division game last week. … Storm senior linebacker/running back Elijah Endress was limited to punting duties against Lewistown for the second week in a row due to a shoulder issue. He ran for 186 yards and three TDs in Week 1. … Brady Hartz ran for 74 yards and three TDs and caught three passes for 57 yards and a score, while Bryce Helms ran for 89 yards and a score and threw for 92 yards and a TD.

About the Farmers: Defending conference champion Farmington is off to a strong start, outscoring opponents 135-46 through three weeks, including a 42-18 win over St. Teresa last week. … Farmington senior QB Lane Wheelright threw for 1,328 yards and 19 TDs and ran for 1,015 yards and 15 TDs last fall.

FND pick: Farmington

Nonconference

Westmont (1-1) at Fieldcrest (0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest is still looking for its first win after being outscored 125-42 in its first three games, including a 49-0 loss to LeRoy last week. … The Knights were limited to 89 rushing yards and 12 passing yards against the Panthers with Eddie Lorton leading the way with 35 rushing yards on 12 carries.

About the Sentinels: After playing in the Chicagoland Prairie Conference last year, Westmont is playing as an independent this fall. … The Sentinels did not play in Week 3. They lost 12-8 to Chicago Military-Bronzeville in Week 1 and beat Chicago Catalyst/Maria 56-34 in Week 2.

FND pick: Fieldcrest

Illinois 8-Man Football Association West

Amboy co-op (3-0) at Bushnell-Prairie City (2-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy extended its winning streak to 16 games with a 60-0 rout of Galva last week. … The Clippers have outscored their three opponents 154-22. … Amboy running back Josh McKendry has run for multiple TDs in every game and has eight rushing scores on the season. … QB Eddie Jones threw for a TD and ran for a TD last week.

About the Spartans: Bushnell and Amboy have a common opponent in West Prairie. The Spartans beat West Prairie 36-8 last week, while the Clippers topped West Prairie 58-14 in Week 2. … The Spartans beat Peoria Heights 44-0 in Week 1 and lost 38-26 to West Central in Week 2.

FND pick: Amboy