Kaneland football vs. Ottawa score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Kaneland vs. Ottawa kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: King Field

About the Knights: The Knights, 3-0 for the first time since 2018, have won all three meetings with Ottawa since the spring 2021 season by an average score of 47.3-18.0 and are coming off a 42-7 handling of winless DeKalb that saw Kaneland receive three combined touchdowns from RB Dylan Sanagustin. Kaneland’s defense was awfully good again against the Barbs and has allowed only 28 points through the opening third of the season, but did surrender three 40-plus-yard passing plays last week. RB/LB Carter Grabowski leads the Knights in both rushing yards and tackles. After this one, Kaneland runs the I-8 gauntlet with consecutive games against 2-1 Morris, 3-0 Sycamore and 3-0 Rochelle, followed by hosting 2-1 L-P and visiting 3-0 Belleville Althoff.

About the Pirates: Last Friday’s 33-0 loss to La Salle-Peru in the first of two meetings between the archrivals this season sends the Pirates into the ultra-demanding Interstate 8 Conference slate a game under .500, the only team in the conference not currently either 2-1 or 3-0. Jack Pongracz (117 yards, 4.3 average so far this season), Weston Averkamp (94 yards, 3.8 average) and Jace Veith (93 yards, 7.8 average) have been the main weapons on the ground complementing the passing game of Mark Munson (19 of 32, 241 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs). Ottawa’s offense has to bounce back quickly from last week’s shutout to avoid carrying a 1-3 record into a Week 5 matchup with currently undefeated Sycamore, but a potent Kaneland defense won’t make it easy.

