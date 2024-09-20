Forreston football vs. Eastland-Pearl City score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Forreston faces Eastland-Pearl City in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Forreston vs. Eastland-Pearl City kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: E-PC

About the Cardinals: They have had an up-and-down season so far, falling 28-0 to Fulton in Week 1, beating Dakota 38-0 in Week 2 and falling 19-18 to Galena last week. They were outscored 12-6 in the fourth quarter last week and did not convert a PAT following any of their three touchdowns. Evan Boettner had 103 yards rushing and a touchdown in the loss. They beat E-PC 34-20 in last season’s matchup.

About the Wildcatz: They secured a big win, beating the Class 1A ninth-ranked Steamers, 46-22, after leading 38-14 at halftime. Draven Zier led the Wildcatz with three rushing touchdowns and 210 yards on the ground, Jaxsyn Kempel added 126 yards and a touchdown and Adam Awender had 69 yards and a touchdown, also throwing just one pass in the win for a touchdown to Peyton Spears.

