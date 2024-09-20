September 20, 2024
Shaw Local
Dwight football vs. Marquette score, news, kickoff, live coverage

By Charlie Ellerbrock
Marquette's Anthony Couch is pressured by Seneca's Sam Finch at Gould Stadium (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Dwight faces Marquette in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Charlie Ellerbrock will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Dwight vs. Marquette kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Gould Stadium

Dwight-Marquette preview

About the Trojans: Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington surprised some people last year with its first trip to the playoffs since the 2018 season. The Trojans aren’t surprising anyone now, dominating in their three wins – 49-0 over Dakota, 51-8 over St. Edward and last week’s 46-0 blanking of Aurora Central Catholic. The competition takes a notable step up as Chicagoland Prairie Conference play begins in this, the first of two meetings between the Crusaders and Trojans, who play again – again at Gould Stadium, according to the IHSA’s official schedules – in Week 9. RB Ayden Collom is coming off a 176-yard, three-TD performance as Dwight rushed for 372 yards against ACC.

About the Crusaders: While they probably shouldn’t, there are people questioning if Dwight’s 3-0 start is for real. No one should be wondering if Marquette’s 1-2 record is a sign of decline for the perennial playoff entrant Crusaders, but Marquette absolutely needs to start stocking some W’s in the win column before a tough finish to the regular season with return engagements with Seneca in Week 8 and then these Trojans in Week 9. Marquette survived last year’s meeting 27-26, but will need to be better against the run this Friday after allowing Seneca’s Brody Rademacher to go off for 224 yards and four TDS a week ago. Marquette has a pretty good ground game itself, meaning whoever moves the chains better and can grab an early lead will have a sizable advantage.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marquette

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: