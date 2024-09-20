Dwight football vs. Marquette score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Dwight faces Marquette in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Charlie Ellerbrock will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Dwight vs. Marquette kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Gould Stadium

Dwight-Marquette preview

About the Trojans: Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington surprised some people last year with its first trip to the playoffs since the 2018 season. The Trojans aren’t surprising anyone now, dominating in their three wins – 49-0 over Dakota, 51-8 over St. Edward and last week’s 46-0 blanking of Aurora Central Catholic. The competition takes a notable step up as Chicagoland Prairie Conference play begins in this, the first of two meetings between the Crusaders and Trojans, who play again – again at Gould Stadium, according to the IHSA’s official schedules – in Week 9. RB Ayden Collom is coming off a 176-yard, three-TD performance as Dwight rushed for 372 yards against ACC.

About the Crusaders: While they probably shouldn’t, there are people questioning if Dwight’s 3-0 start is for real. No one should be wondering if Marquette’s 1-2 record is a sign of decline for the perennial playoff entrant Crusaders, but Marquette absolutely needs to start stocking some W’s in the win column before a tough finish to the regular season with return engagements with Seneca in Week 8 and then these Trojans in Week 9. Marquette survived last year’s meeting 27-26, but will need to be better against the run this Friday after allowing Seneca’s Brody Rademacher to go off for 224 yards and four TDS a week ago. Marquette has a pretty good ground game itself, meaning whoever moves the chains better and can grab an early lead will have a sizable advantage.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marquette

Postgame analysis:

