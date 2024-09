Mt. Carmel's Braeden Jones (99) chases down the quarterback during the varsity football game between Nazareth Academy and Mt. Carmel high school in Week 3. Mt. Carmel kept its spot atop the Class 7A Associated Press Poll released Wednesday. Nazareth is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A behind Wheaton St. Francis. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)