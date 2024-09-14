Oregon’s Gavin Marrow hits late field goal in 3-0 win: Friday’s SVM football roundup

Big Northern Conference

Oregon 3, Genoa-Kingston 0: A Gavin Marrow 25-yard field goal with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter was the difference as Oregon (1-2, 1-2) earned a big win over the Cogs (2-1, 1-1), which were coming off a 34-0 shutout of North Boone. The Hawks bounced back after last week’s 35-0 loss to Dixon.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Eastland-Pearl City 46, Fulton 22: EPC led 38-14 at halftime as the ninth-ranked Steamers (1-2, 1-2) could not keep pace with the Wildcatz (2-1, 2-1). Draven Zier led EPC with three rushing touchdowns and 93 yards. Fulton’s Dom Kramer had one passing touchdown and a rushing score in the loss.

Galena 19, Forreston 18: Forreston (1-2, 1-2) fell as Evan Boettner was held to 103 yards and a touchdown rushing after last week’s 209 yards on the ground. Galena improved to 2-1, 2-1 after a second straight win.

Three Rivers (Rock)

Newman Central Catholic 41, Erie-Prophetstown 13: After a scoreless first quarter and 14-7 halftime advantage, the Comets (2-1, 1-0) pulled away down the stretch in the road win over the Panthers (2-1, 0-1)

Nonconference

Morrison 31, Galesburg 14: The Mustangs (1-2) got on the win column with a nonconference road win to spoil Galesburg’s Homecoming. The Mustangs led 17-7 after three quarters, beating a Silver Streaks (1-2) team that had Jamar Range rush for a school record 392 yards last week against Limestone.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Polo 54, Hiawatha 0: The Marcos (3-0) rolled to a home win after leading 46-0 at halftime. Gaige Ziegler had two rushing touchdowns and Gus Mumford and one passing, one rushing and 133 yards on the ground for Polo. Hiawatha fell to 1-2.

West Carroll 57, Ashton-Franklin Center 8: The Thunder (3-0) rolled again in a home win over the Raiders (0-3). West Carroll has been explosive on offense and allowed just 22 points in its first three games playing 8-man football.

Amboy 60, Galva 0: Josh Mckendre, Brayden Klein and Jose Lopez each had two rushing touchdowns in the shutout win. Mckendre led the backfield with 165 yards on 12 attempts for Amboy (3-0) in the win over the Wildcats (0-3).