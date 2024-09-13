Wheaton North football vs. St. Charles North score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Wheaton North faces St. Charles North in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Chris Casey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About the North Stars: It’s the third time in four seasons that the North Stars have came out of non-conference play undefeated. Leading the offense so far has been WR Keaton Reinke with six touchdowns (four receiving, one passing, one kick return). Week 2 also saw a big week from linebacker Aiden McClure, who had 13 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a 45-yard pick-six, a blocked punt and two tackles for losses in their win over Crete-Monee.

About the Falcons: The Falcons won last season’s matchup 35-23 thanks to three fourth-quarter touchdowns. This season, the fourth quarter has continued to stay kind to Wheaton North, with both of their wins stemming from crucial connections between quarterback Nick Johnston and tight end Shane Diericx for one-point victories over Providence Catholic and Lockport.

