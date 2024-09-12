Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 3 of the 2024 season

Lake Park (2-0) at Batavia (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: The Bulldogs managed to escape nonconference play with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2021, which was the last time they went undefeated in the regular season. Batavia has won each of the two team’s six matchups in conference play, with last season’s 47-21 victory being the closest game. QB Bodi Anderson seemingly found his stride with 155 passing yards and 3 TDs in the first half of last week’s 42-14 win over South Elgin. RB Nathan Whitwell enters conference play with 301 rushing yards and five scores in his first two games. The defense has also been stellar, already having seven turnovers and 10½ sacks on the season.

About the Lancers: The Lancers are entering conference play with a 2-0 record for the second season in a row, but begin a tough slate with games against the Bulldogs and Geneva next week. They enter play with the second highest point differential (+58) thanks in large part to a 31-0 victory against Bartlett in Week 2. They’ll be lead by the running back duo of Anthony Orestano (20 carries, 236 rushing yards, two TDs) and Robert Munaco (22 carries, 151 yards, four TDs) on the offense.

FND pick: Batavia

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gators: South struggled offensively for the second week in a row with a 49-0 loss to crosstown rival Prairie Ridge. Through two weeks, the Gators have been outscored 69-14. South fell to Burlington Central 35-21 in last season’s meeting … In a Week 2 loss to Prairie Ridge, RB Logan Miller was a yard short of the century mark with 99 yards on 15 carries.

About the Rockets: Central, which has missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons at 4-5, earned a critical victory in Week 2, defeating Dundee-Crown 24-22 on a David McCoy 37-yard field goal with three seconds remaining. They also received four votes in the first statewide poll in Class 5A, which is the first time they’ve gotten votes since Week 8 of 2014. … QB Jackson Alcorn helped lead the Rockets on the game-winning drive and finished 9-of-18 passing for 139 yards. LJ Kerr had 74 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Christian Livingston tallied 65 receiving yards.

FND pick: Burlington Central

- Alex Kantecki

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: The Vikings head into conference play boasting arguably the strongest offense in the conference after being the only team to put up over 40 points in each of their first two games of the season. QB Tony Chahino has been rolling in his first two games under center, completing 70% of his passes with nine touchdowns. WR and Georgia commit Talyn Taylor has also been flourishing, as he’s posted 248 receiving yards and five TDs in the first two contests. Cornerback Dane Turner also has had a great start with four interceptions, including three last week against Lemont. The Vikings have won the past three matchups, including a 28-6 victory last season.

About the Tigers: The Tigers enter conference play as one of only two teams that put up a loss in nonconference play after their 30-22 loss to Lyons in Week 2. But the Tigers did certainly put up a fight after being down 21-0 in the first half. QB Luca Carbonaro has looked solid to start his third season under center, and it’s certainly helped with NIU commit Amari Williams at wideout. Running back Owen Yorke has also put up some solid numbers, with 211 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener against Glenbard South.

FND pick: Geneva

DeKalb (0-2) at Kaneland (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Barbs: DeKalb led in the fourth quarter against Sycamore and lost in Week 1. The Barbs led Plainfield South in the fourth quarter in Week 2 and lost. Coach Derek Schneeman said the team is still learning how to win and they’re in a good spot heading to Maple Park to face their old Northern Illinois Big 12 foes for the first time since a 21-20 loss in 2018. Davon Grant had a 1-yard rushing touchdown last week and had five catches for 57 yards. Quarterback Cole Latimer had a 10-yard scramble to stake DeKalb to an early lead.

About the Knights: There are seven 2023 playoff teams on the Knights’ schedule this year, and the Barbs are one of the two teams that failed to qualify for the postseason. But Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said he considers DeKalb a playoff-caliber team with one of the strongest passing offenses the Knights will face this year. Kaneland has already knocked off two teams that reached the second round or further in the playoffs last year with wins against Washington and Wauconda. He said the team is definitely happy heading into Week 3.

FND pick: Kaneland

- Eddie Carifio

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: The Cadets will face their first true test under head coach Adam Guerra in Week 3, and starts a stretch of six straight games against playoff teams. So far, the Cadets have looked solid under their new coach with a comeback victory against Oak Forest in Week 1 and a blowout against The Noble Academy in Week 2. Guerra said that he’ll be looking for his senior leadership to continue to take center stage for the Cadets.

About the Lions: The Lions won this matchup in Dan Thorpe’s last game as Marmion’s coach last season and have started the 2024 season hot, outscoring opponents 103-6. The Lions are led by QB Cooper Kmet, who is the younger brother of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, who has seven passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

FND pick: St. Viator

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: Last year’s 14-0 victory in this game was the Saints’ only victory. And while the Saints enter conference play as the only team with an 0-2 record, which doesn’t look the best on paper, both losses were against a Lincoln-Way Central team that went 8-1 in the regular season last year and a Wheaton Academy team that made it to the Class 4A semifinals a season ago. QB JT Padron has led the offense with 582 passing yards and seven TDs.

About the Panthers: The Panthers haven’t started a season 2-0 since 2021, which is also the last time that they’ve reached the playoffs. They also are the only team in the conference to not have gotten over the 20-point mark in a game, with a 19-7 win over Bartlett in Week 1 and a 17-0 win over Willowbrook in Week 2.

FND pick: St. Charles East

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: It’s the third time in four seasons that the North Stars have came out of non-conference play undefeated. Leading the offense so far has been WR Keaton Reinke with six touchdowns (four receiving, one passing, one kick return). Week 2 also saw a big week from linebacker Aiden McClure, who had 13 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a 45-yard pick-six, a blocked punt and two tackles for losses in their win over Crete-Monee.

About the Falcons: The Falcons won last season’s matchup 35-23 thanks to three fourth-quarter touchdowns. This season, the fourth quarter has continued to stay kind to Wheaton North, with both of their wins stemming from crucial connections between quarterback Nick Johnston and tight end Shane Diericx for one-point victories over Providence Catholic and Lockport.

FND pick: St. Charles North