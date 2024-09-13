Walther Christian football vs. St. Bede score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Walther Christian faces St. Bede in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Jared Bell will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Walther Christian vs. St. Bede kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Bede

Walther Christian-St. Bede preview

About the Broncos: The Broncos, who were idle last week, opened the season with a 44-0 loss to Chicago Christ the King. First-year coach Brad Hytrek hopes to pump new life into a Broncos program that forfeited four games last season and finished 0-8, including a 54-0 thumping at St. Bede. They last made the playoffs in 2008. Walther Christian (formerly Walther Lutheran) returns 15 starters this year. Hytrek has coached high school football for 15 years at a variety of Chicago-area schools, including Taft, Loyola, Lake View and Westinghouse.

About the Bruins: The Bruins look to bounce back from last week’s 39-23 loss to Eureka. The Bruins played the Hornets to a 24-23 game through three quarters before Eureka scored on back-to-back drives to pull away. Halden Hueneburg (60 yards rushing) and Landon Marquez (41 yards) each had TD runs while QB Gino Ferrari threw for 103 yards and one TD. The Bruins also gave Downs Tri-Valley a good battle in Week 1 before falling 22-16. St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said the Bruins’ backs are against the wall. “We’re going to check out the character of this team and see how we respond,” he said. “We still have a lot of season to go.”

FND pick: St. Bede

Postgame analysis:

