BCR 2024 Preview Capsules for Week 3

Here is a look at Bureau County football previews for Week 3:

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

Sherrard (0-2, 0-0) at Princeton (2-0, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at Bryant Field

Last matchup: Princeton 45-14 (2019)

About the Sherrard Tigers: The Tigers make the switch to the Three Rivers Mississippi side of the Three Rivers Conference this year, finishing fifth in the Rock Division last year at 2-4. Sherrard dropped to 0-2 with last week’s 34-14 loss at league newcomer Aledo Mercer County. The Tigers fell at home to Rockridge 42-6 in Week 1. The Tigers roster took a big hit this year, losing 17 seniors from last year’s team and only bringing in 12 freshmen. Most of the Tigers’ skill players graduated last year. Junior Carter Brown, who received all-conference honors last year as a wide receiver, defensive back and returner, has taken over as the quarterback.

About the Princeton Tigers: The Tigers, who have won six straight Three Rivers Mississippi championships, begin their title defense in this week’s division opener. They have gone 29-2 in division play since winning their first title in 2018. ... The Tigers beat Rockridge 27-18 in a crossover Friday, riding Ian Morris’ pair of second-half field goals and a defensive effort holding the Rockets scoreless in the second half. Casey Etheridge rushed for 126 yards and ones TD while Ace Christiansen racked up 75 yards and two TDs. Junior lineman Grady Cox and senior LB Arthur Burden each had interceptions. ... The Tigers have limited their two foes to a combined minus 2 rushing yards with Rockridge gaining 37 last week. “I believe if you want to be successful, you have to run the ball on offense and stop the run on defense,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “Our game plan each week is to do that, and our kids have done a great job of following the game plan, understanding formation and backfield tendencies, having film study a minimum of three days per week as well as focusing on fundamentals, and it’s paying off.” ... PHS has won the past six meetings over Sherrard since dropping the first three meetings, two in West Central Conference play.

FND pick: Princeton

Mendota (0-2, 0-0) at Hall (0-2, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at Nesti Stadium

Last matchup: Hall 34-7 (2023)

About the Trojans: The Trojans are off to another rough start, shut out 42-0 Saturday at Newman after falling to Riverdale 23-12 in the opener. Mendota, which has made 17 playoff appearance, had its last winning season in 2014 (6-4). It has gone 13-66 since then. The Trojans finished the regular season in 2021 at 5-4 before falling in the first round of the playoffs to even out at 5-5. The Trojans have gone 3-14 in Three Rivers play since joining the league in 2021 after coming over from the Big Northern.

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils had a rough go at Erie-Prophetstown last week, falling 41-7. Their only score came on a late 11-yard run by Braden Curran. E-P QB Keegan Winckler proved to be a one-man wrecking crew for the Panthers, rushing for 158 yards and two TDs and throwing for 81 yards and another score. First-year Hall coach Logan Larson said he was proud how the Red Devils competed at the end of the game. The Devils have been outscored 83-21 in their first two games, including a 42-14 loss to Orion in Week 1. ... According to BCR files, Hall leads the all-time series over Mendota, 42-38, which dates back to 1917.

FND pick: Hall

Lewistown co-op (0-2) at Bureau Valley (1-1, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Indians: It’s been a struggle for the Lewistown co-op, winning only one game over the past two years – a 36-6 Week 7 win over winless Oblong last year. The Indians have dropped their first two games this year, falling to ROWVA 34-14 last week and to Macomb 49-14 the week before. The Indians co-op consists of Lewistown, Cuba and Valley schools.

About the Storm: BV returns home after two long road trips to make its debut in the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference. It will be the Storm’s first conference game outside of the Big Rivers/Three Rivers in 25 years. ... Senior stalwart Elijah Endress is ticketed for another limited role after being restricted to punting in last week’s 35-0 loss in nonconference play at Ridgeview/Lexington. BV coach Mat Pistole is hopeful Endress will be back to full strength by Week 4 at Farmington. Endress ran for 183 yards and three TDs in the Storm’s 48-21 win over Monmouth United in Week 1 and made eight tackles, including one for loss. The Storm was limited to only 60 yards rushing on 33 attempts last week with QB Blake Helms completing 7 of 10 passes for 82 yards. The Storm defense allowed 396 net yards, with the Mustangs gaining 233 yards on 33 rushes and 163 yards passing.

FND pick: Bureau Valley.

Walther Christian (0-1, 0-0) at St. Bede (0-2, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday

Last matchup: St. Bede 54-0 (2003)

About the Broncos: The Broncos, who were idle last week, opened the season with a 44-0 loss to Chicago Christ the King. First-year coach Brad Hytrek hopes to pump new life into a Broncos program that forfeited four games last season and finished 0-8, including a 54-0 thumping at St. Bede. They last made the playoffs in 2008. Walther Christian (formerly Walther Lutheran) returns 15 starters this year. Hytrek has coached high school football for 15 years at a variety of Chicago-area schools, including Taft, Loyola, Lake View and Westinghouse.

About the Bruins: The Bruins look to bounce back from last week’s 39-23 loss to Eureka. The Bruins played the Hornets to a 24-23 game through three quarters before Eureka scored on back-to-back drives to pull away. Halden Hueneburg (60 yards rushing) and Landon Marquez (41 yards) each had TD runs while QB Gino Ferrari threw for 103 yards and one TD. The Bruins also gave Downs Tri-Valley a good battle in Week 1 before falling 22-16. St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said the Bruins’ backs are against the wall. “We’re going to check out the character of this team and see how we respond,” he said. “We still have a lot of season to go.”

FND pick: St. Bede

8-Man: Galva (0-2) at Amboy co-op (2-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at the Harbor

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Wildcats: Galva dropped to 0-2 after Friday’s 52-16 loss to Ridgewood. Amboy beat Ridgewood 36-8 in Week 1 and 74-22 for the 8-Man state championship last year. The Wildcats lost to Biggsville West Central 52-8 in Week 1 and have lost 15 straight games dating back to Week 2 of the 2022 season.

About the Clippers: The Clippers continued to roll with Saturday’s 58-14 win at Sciota West Prairie. The defending 8-Man champs have now outscored their first two opponents 92-22, including a 36-8 opening-win over Ridgewood. Amboy has won 15 straight games dating back to the 2022 state finals.

FND pick: Amboy