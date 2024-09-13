United Township football vs. Sterling score, news, how to watch, live coverage

United Township faces Sterling in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

United Township vs. Sterling kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Sterling High School

United Township-Sterling preview

About the Panthers: UT beat Chicago Noble/Muchin 67-0 and had six touchdowns in the first quarter, including three passing scores from Christian Peterson.

About the Golden Warriors: The Golden Warriors lost 17-0 to Niles Notre Dame, but the defense has shown promise. Sterling held the Dons to 175 total yards and only 27 rushing yards. The Golden Warriors also intercepted two passes.

FND pick: Sterling

How to watch United Township vs Sterling football game livestream

The United Township vs. Sterling game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: