Sherrard football vs. Princeton score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Sherrard faces Princeton in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season.

What to know

Sherrard vs. Princeton kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Princeton High School

Sherrard-Princeton preview

About the Sherrard Tigers: The Tigers make the switch to the Three Rivers Mississippi side of the Three Rivers Conference this year, finishing fifth in the Rock Division last year at 2-4. Sherrard dropped to 0-2 with last week’s 34-14 loss at league newcomer Aledo Mercer County. The Tigers fell at home to Rockridge 42-6 in Week 1. The Tigers roster took a big hit this year, losing 17 seniors from last year’s team and only bringing in 12 freshmen. Most of the Tigers’ skill players graduated last year. Junior Carter Brown, who received all-conference honors last year as a wide receiver, defensive back and returner, has taken over as the quarterback.

About the Princeton Tigers: The Tigers, who have won six straight Three Rivers Mississippi championships, begin their title defense in this week’s division opener. They have gone 29-2 in division play since winning their first title in 2018. ... The Tigers beat Rockridge 27-18 in a crossover Friday, riding Ian Morris’ pair of second-half field goals and a defensive effort holding the Rockets scoreless in the second half. Casey Etheridge rushed for 126 yards and ones TD while Ace Christiansen racked up 75 yards and two TDs. Junior lineman Grady Cox and senior LB Arthur Burden each had interceptions. ... The Tigers have limited their two foes to a combined minus 2 rushing yards with Rockridge gaining 37 last week. “I believe if you want to be successful, you have to run the ball on offense and stop the run on defense,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “Our game plan each week is to do that, and our kids have done a great job of following the game plan, understanding formation and backfield tendencies, having film study a minimum of three days per week as well as focusing on fundamentals, and it’s paying off.” ... PHS has won the past six meetings over Sherrard since dropping the first three meetings, two in West Central Conference play.

FND pick: Princeton

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: