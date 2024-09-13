Oswego football vs. Plainfield Central score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Oswego faces Plainfield Central in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Alex Mielcarz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Oswego vs. Plainfield Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Plainfield Central High School

Oswego-Plainfield Central preview

About the Panthers: Oswego is coming off a mighty impressive 17-0 shutout of Joliet Catholic, a game in which the Panthers’ defense allowed only 148 total yards. Senior linebacker Mikey Claycombe was a ringleader of that effort with eight solo tackles, 10 assists and one tackle for loss. Oswego’s defense has allowed only one score through two games. Ayden Villa ran for 110 yards on 18 carries with a 64-yard TD against Joliet Catholic. Oswego is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Class 8A poll released Wednesday. Oswego beat Plainfield Central 48-3 last season.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central has not gotten out of the blocks well. Not only have the Wildcats dropped the first two games of the campaign to Waukegan and Metea Valley, expectations weren’t particularly high for either of the programs that they lost to as those programs went a combined 1-17 a year ago. This isn’t exactly an ideal opponent for Plainfield Central to try to get its offense on a positive track as Oswego has a clearly defined defensive muscle that almost any opponent is going to have trouble with.

FND Pick: Oswego

Postgame analysis:

