Mendota football vs. Hall score, news, how to listen, live coverage

Mendota faces Hall in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Brandon LaChance will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Mendota vs. Hall kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Hall High School

Mendota-Hall preview

About the Trojans: The Trojans are off to another rough start, shut out 42-0 Saturday at Newman after falling to Riverdale 23-12 in the opener. Mendota, which has made 17 playoff appearance, had its last winning season in 2014 (6-4). It has gone 13-66 since then. The Trojans finished the regular season in 2021 at 5-4 before falling in the first round of the playoffs to even out at 5-5. The Trojans have gone 3-14 in Three Rivers play since joining the league in 2021 after coming over from the Big Northern.

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils had a rough go at Erie-Prophetstown last week, falling 41-7. Their only score came on a late 11-yard run by Braden Curran. E-P QB Keegan Winckler proved to be a one-man wrecking crew for the Panthers, rushing for 158 yards and two TDs and throwing for 81 yards and another score. First-year Hall coach Logan Larson said he was proud how the Red Devils competed at the end of the game. The Devils have been outscored 83-21 in their first two games, including a 42-14 loss to Orion in Week 1. ... According to BCR files, Hall leads the all-time series over Mendota, 42-38, which dates back to 1917.

FND pick: Hall

How to listen to Mendota vs Hall football on Shaw Local Radio

The Mendota vs. Hall game is available on WGLC 100.1 FM

How to watch Mendota vs. Hall football game livestream

The Mendota vs. Hall game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: