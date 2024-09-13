Lewistown football vs. Bureau Valley score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Lewsitown faces Bureau Valley in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lewistown vs. Bureau Valley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau Valley High School

Lewistown-Bureau Valley preview

About the Indians: It’s been a struggle for the Lewistown co-op, winning only one game over the past two years – a 36-6 Week 7 win over winless Oblong last year. The Indians have dropped their first two games this year, falling to ROWVA 34-14 last week and to Macomb 49-14 the week before. The Indians co-op consists of Lewistown, Cuba and Valley schools.

About the Storm: BV returns home after two long road trips to make its debut in the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference. It will be the Storm’s first conference game outside of the Big Rivers/Three Rivers in 25 years. ... Senior stalwart Elijah Endress is ticketed for another limited role after being restricted to punting in last week’s 35-0 loss in nonconference play at Ridgeview/Lexington. BV coach Mat Pistole is hopeful Endress will be back to full strength by Week 4 at Farmington. Endress ran for 183 yards and three TDs in the Storm’s 48-21 win over Monmouth United in Week 1 and made eight tackles, including one for loss. The Storm was limited to only 60 yards rushing on 33 attempts last week with QB Blake Helms completing 7 of 10 passes for 82 yards. The Storm defense allowed 396 net yards, with the Mustangs gaining 233 yards on 33 rushes and 163 yards passing.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: