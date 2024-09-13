September 13, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Lewistown football vs. Bureau Valley score, news, kickoff, live coverage

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole tells Storm quarterback Bryce Helms the play call during Saturday's Week 0 scrimmage vs. E-P. Both teams

Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole tells Storm quarterback Bryce Helms the play call during Saturday's Week 0 scrimmage vs. E-P. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Lewsitown faces Bureau Valley in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lewistown vs. Bureau Valley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau Valley High School

Lewistown-Bureau Valley preview

About the Indians: It’s been a struggle for the Lewistown co-op, winning only one game over the past two years – a 36-6 Week 7 win over winless Oblong last year. The Indians have dropped their first two games this year, falling to ROWVA 34-14 last week and to Macomb 49-14 the week before. The Indians co-op consists of Lewistown, Cuba and Valley schools.

About the Storm: BV returns home after two long road trips to make its debut in the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference. It will be the Storm’s first conference game outside of the Big Rivers/Three Rivers in 25 years. ... Senior stalwart Elijah Endress is ticketed for another limited role after being restricted to punting in last week’s 35-0 loss in nonconference play at Ridgeview/Lexington. BV coach Mat Pistole is hopeful Endress will be back to full strength by Week 4 at Farmington. Endress ran for 183 yards and three TDs in the Storm’s 48-21 win over Monmouth United in Week 1 and made eight tackles, including one for loss. The Storm was limited to only 60 yards rushing on 33 attempts last week with QB Blake Helms completing 7 of 10 passes for 82 yards. The Storm defense allowed 396 net yards, with the Mustangs gaining 233 yards on 33 rushes and 163 yards passing.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: