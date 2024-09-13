Geneva football vs. Wheaton Warrenville South score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Geneva faces Wheaton Warrenville South in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Geneva vs. Wheaton Warrenville South kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Wheaton Warrenville South High School

Geneva-Wheaton Warrenville South preview

About the Vikings: The Vikings head into conference play boasting arguably the strongest offense in the conference after being the only team to put up over 40 points in each of their first two games of the season. QB Tony Chahino has been rolling in his first two games under center, completing 70% of his passes with nine touchdowns. WR and Georgia commit Talyn Taylor has also been flourishing, as he’s posted 248 receiving yards and five TDs in the first two contests. Cornerback Dane Turner also has had a great start with four interceptions, including three last week against Lemont. The Vikings have won the past three matchups, including a 28-6 victory last season.

About the Tigers: The Tigers enter conference play as one of only two teams that put up a loss in nonconference play after their 30-22 loss to Lyons in Week 2. But the Tigers did certainly put up a fight after being down 21-0 in the first half. QB Luca Carbonaro has looked solid to start his third season under center, and it’s certainly helped with NIU commit Amari Williams at wideout. Running back Owen Yorke has also put up some solid numbers, with 211 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener against Glenbard South.

FND pick: Geneva

How to watch Geneva vs Wheaton Warrenville South football game livestream

The Geneva vs. Wheaton Warrenville South game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: