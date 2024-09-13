Dundee-Crown football vs. Crystal Lake Central score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Dundee-Crown faces Crystal Lake Central in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Dundee-Crown vs. Crystal Lake Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Crystal Lake Central High School

Dundee-Crown-Crystal Lake Central preview

About the Chargers: D-C fell in a heartbreaker to Burlington Central 24-22 in Week 2, losing on a last-second field goal. … QB Hayden DeMarsh scored on a quarterback keeper and completed a 2-point conversion to take a 22-21 lead with 53 seconds remaining. He went 11-of-16 passing for 194 yards, throwing touchdown passes of 12 and 20 yards, to account for all three of D-C’s scores. … Terrion Spencer had a big game with eight catches for 129 yards and a score. Anthony Jobe also caught a touchdown.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central couldn’t get anything going on offense against Cary-Grove’s defensive starters, scoring both of its touchdowns against backups in a 45-14 loss in Week 2. … QB Aidan Niederkorn finished 22-of-36 passing for 179 yards, one TD and an interception while getting a rushing touchdown. … Jackson Mason (40 receiving yards) caught a 2-yard touchdown, Carter Kelley had 51 yards on six grabs and Ben Kolodziej added 29 yards receiving. … Central’s defense has allowed 80 points through two weeks.

FND pick: Dundee-Crown

Postgame analysis:

