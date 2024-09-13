Dixon football vs. Rock Falls score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Members of Dixon High School's Poms, Cheerleaders and band entertain the crowd before kickoff last week (Brian Hurley)

Dixon faces Rock Falls in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Dixon vs. Rock Falls kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Rock Falls High School

Dixon-Rock Falls preview

About the Dukes: Dixon is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 4A AP poll after outscoring its first two opponents 91-14. The Dukes won last year’s matchup 40-0. Last week against Oregon, Dixon’s Cullen Shaner and Eli Davidson connected for the longest play in school history with a 99-yard pass.

About the Rockets: Rock Falls has been outscored 86-21 in the first two weeks. The Rockets went 2-7 last season and have not won more than two games since 3-6 finishes in 2016 and 2017.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: