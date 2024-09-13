DeKalb football vs. Kaneland score, news, how to watch, live coverage

DeKalb faces Kaneland in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Len Eisele will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

DeKalb vs. Kaneland kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Kaneland High School

DeKalb-Kaneland preview

About the Barbs: DeKalb led in the fourth quarter against Sycamore and lost in Week 1. The Barbs led Plainfield South in the fourth quarter in Week 2 and lost. Coach Derek Schneeman said the team is still learning how to win and they’re in a good spot heading to Maple Park to face their old Northern Illinois Big 12 foes for the first time since a 21-20 loss in 2018. Davon Grant had a 1-yard rushing touchdown last week and had five catches for 57 yards. Quarterback Cole Latimer had a 10-yard scramble to stake DeKalb to an early lead.

About the Knights: There are seven 2023 playoff teams on the Knights’ schedule this year, and the Barbs are one of the two teams that failed to qualify for the postseason. But Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said he considers DeKalb a playoff-caliber team with one of the strongest passing offenses the Knights will face this season. Kaneland already has knocked off two teams that reached the second round or further in the playoffs last year with wins against Washington and Wauconda. He said the team is definitely happy heading into Week 3.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

How to watch DeKalb vs Kaneland football game livestream

The DeKalb vs. Kaneland game is available on the NFHS Network

