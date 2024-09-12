FND Team of the Week MVP: Marist defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon

Marist senior Brad Fitzgibbon helped lead the RedHawks to a 34-27 overtime win over Brother Rice on Friday night in Chicago. He was named the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 2.

Marist senior defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon made his presence known to lead the RedHawks past rivals Brother Rice and to take the Battle of Pulaski in overtime Friday.

Fitzgibbon, an Iowa commit, finished with seven tackles, three for a loss, along with one sack. He was also in the middle of a pile that stopped the Crusaders from scoring on fourth down in overtime to win.

The win not only gave the RedHawks bragging rights against their rivals. It also helped first-year coach Mike Fitzgerald continue to set his foundation as Marist started the season 2-0.

Fitzgibbon was voted the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP by readers with 442 votes, the most for any player out of almost 6,800 votes. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Fitzgibbon answered a few questions from Friday Night Drive sports writer Michal Dwojak.

What did it mean to win Friday’s game?

Fitzgibbon: I think it was a big win for us. I think it really brought a lot of our team out. And I think we showed we were really the tougher and tighter team than they were. I think a lot of people underestimated us for that game. I think we were [like] a lot of underdogs. And I think we really showed what kind of team we are.

What do you feel like helped your team survive in overtime?

Fitzgibbon: We talk about family. Forget about me, I love you. So I think the guys really rallied around that, having more of a family aspect than a team aspect. I think that really helped us dig a little deeper for each other.

What was your mindset heading into your senior season?

Fitzgibbon: The whole point of committing early was to focus on my senior season. I really wanted to take advantage of being a senior, being in my last year in high school, playing football with my friends. So I really took accountability and a lot of thought when I made my decision early, being able to give my full time and effort to these guys.

What made you want to start playing football?

Fitzgibbon: I was always a fan of watching football on TV. I played a little flag football, but I was getting too rough, so they kind of moved me to tackle football in first grade. So there was no real drive to think I’d get this far. But as I started getting older and started getting more involved in the sport, I think it really took off. I saw the value in it. I saw the true connection, how I wanted to live my life.

How did you end up on the defensive line?

Fitzgibbon: We had a weight limit. So I was actually the primary running back when I could. But we had a rule. So we needed to find something for me. So I moved to a lot, offensive tackle, offensive guard and then defensive end and interior defensive lineman. But you know, my real switch to a true three-tech defensive lineman as I’m getting recruited at was sophomore year.

What is one thing people don’t know about you?

Fitzgibbon: I think a lot of people don’t know about me is that I like to have a little fun at practice. It sometimes gets serious and you have to keep guys in check. But I like to make practice enjoyable for everybody because I know I enjoy it and I know some kids don’t see the field as much, might not enjoy it as much. So I take accountability and pride making sure everyone has that joy that I have playing football.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Fitzgibbon: I’d go to Mexico. I’ve been there before, but it was definitely one of my favorite times. Definitely Cancun.

If you could be any animal in the world, which would you be?

Fitzgibbon: Maybe a gorilla because they’re pretty big and strong.

If you had any superpower, which would it be?

Fitzgibbon: Teleportation because it’s the most time efficient.

What are you looking forward to for the rest of your senior season?

Fitzgibbon: I’m looking forward to having this last year to spend with my guys, the guys I’ll know for the rest of my life. So I’m really taking time to enjoy the little things like random practices during the week, so I really enjoy playing this and being with my guys one last time.