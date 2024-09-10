Here are 4 Illinois’ uncommitted prospects that have helped themselves with early-season video

In the college football recruiting world, the first few games of the high school season remain among the most important evaluation times of the year.

Senior players, and many underclassmen, hoping to play at the college level know the foundation of a recruiting resume starts with in-season video.

Ask any uncommitted prospect in any graduation class, along with some names already committed, and every one will tell you that college coaches at every level are “interested” but still want to see those first few games on video this season. This is also a pretty wide ranging group of players that can and will be impacted by video this late summer and fall.

Here are some examples where a strong early video impression could go a long way in deciding whether athletes will play or not play college football.

Naperville North senior quarterback Jacob Bell has been verbally committed to Ball State since early June after drawing attention from several additional D1 programs this spring and summer. Bell (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has all the physical tools and abilities of a high level quarterback. He’s made significant improvements in his game so far this season. Look for several additional FBS and even a few Power 4 schools to circle back this fall to take a look at Bell’s early season video. In an era of decommitments and sudden changes, I would not be shocked to see Bell continue to draw serious second looks from high level D1 schools.

Barrington senior quarterback Nick Peipert is off to a strong start for the 2-0 and ranked Broncos. Peipert, who on Aug. 1 gave FCS St. Thomas in Minnesota his verbal commitment, was also drawing recruiting interest from several high level FCS schools, plus some FBS schools this spring and summer. Many of those schools had interest in Peipert but wanted to see his first few games on video this season and will make another later evaluation. While Peipert is fully committed to St. Thomas, other colleges — regardless of commitment status — will continue the recruiting and evaluation of players such as Peipert, knowing he technically remains available until he signs a letter of intent this winter.

One of the state’s most successful and most productive quarterbacks in the state over the past three seasons has been Nazareth senior quarterback Logan Malachuk. Malachuk, who has led the Roadrunners to back-to-back state titles, is still seeking a college to call home for next year. Schools such as Arkansas State, Central Michigan, South Dakota and St. Thomas remain in contact. Those schools plus many schools from the D2 to the D3 level all plan to evaluate his early season video. While Malachuk doesn’t have major D1 size (listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds), his early season video can no doubt help make many of those schools reconsider taking a chance on a player who’s been a winner his entire high school career.

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams fights for extra yards during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Crystal Lake Central on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Cary-Grove High School in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Several prospects are drawing recruiting attention and early video evaluations playing a new position this season. Cary-Grove junior running back Logan Abrams (6-foot-3, 230 pounds), who returned to action Friday after sitting out Week 1 due to injury, is listed as an athlete. Abrams, who is capable of playing various positions at the college level including fullback, running back, linebacker or defensive end, is set to play fullback and linebacker this season. Look for Abrams’ early season video at linebacker to get a lot of college coach views, giving him more chances to be recruited at a position many programs hadn’t seen him play on film. Abrams, who recently made a game day visit to Indiana, has also drawn interest from Wisconsin, Toledo, South Dakota and North Dakota and plans to make more game day visits this fall.