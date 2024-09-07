September 07, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Mendota football vs. Newman Central Catholic score, news, how to watch, live coverage

By Drake Lansman
Princeton's Ace Christiansen gets through the Newman defense Friday night at Bryant Field. The Tigers won 28-14.

Princeton's Ace Christiansen gets through the Newman defense Friday night at Bryant Field. The Tigers won 28-14. (Mike Vaughn)

Mendota faces Newman Central Catholic in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Mendota vs. Newman Central Catholic kickoff: 6 p.m.

Where: Sterling High School

Mendota-Newman preview

About the Trojans: Mendota lost 23-12 to Riverdale in a Three Rivers crossover. The Trojans beat Riverdale for their only win in 2023. … Mendota trailed 16-0 at halftime and got on the board when Corbin Furar scored on a 1-yard run with 5:14 left in the third. He added a 51-yard TD run as time expired. Furar finished with 78 rushing yards on 11 carries. … The Trojans ran for 168 yards and threw for 129. … Braiden Freeman ran for 66 yards on eight attempts, caught five passes for 45 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 8 yards. … Mendota allowed 226 rushing yards and 48 passing yards.

About the Comets: Newman lost 28-14 to Princeton in a Three Rivers crossover. The Comets had been shut out in the previous three meetings. … Newman trailed 21-0 with two minutes left in the first half before Briar Ivey scored on a 1-yard run – set up by a 48-yard pass from Evan Bushman to Brady Williamson – with 1:14 left. The Comets added a 28-yard TD pass from Bushman to George Jungerman in the fourth quarter. … Newman could not get its running game going, being held to minus 39 yards. Bushman competed 8 of 12 passes for 190 yards with two interceptions. … Newman turned the ball over three times.

FND pick: Newman

Shaw Local Radio live broadcast Mendota vs. Newman football game

The Mendota vs. Newman game will be broadcast on WGLC 100.1-FM

How to watch Mendota vs. Newman football game livestream

The Mendota vs. Newman game is available on the NFHS Network

Live updates: