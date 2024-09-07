Mendota football vs. Newman Central Catholic score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Mendota faces Newman Central Catholic in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Mendota vs. Newman Central Catholic kickoff: 6 p.m.

Where: Sterling High School

Mendota-Newman preview

About the Trojans: Mendota lost 23-12 to Riverdale in a Three Rivers crossover. The Trojans beat Riverdale for their only win in 2023. … Mendota trailed 16-0 at halftime and got on the board when Corbin Furar scored on a 1-yard run with 5:14 left in the third. He added a 51-yard TD run as time expired. Furar finished with 78 rushing yards on 11 carries. … The Trojans ran for 168 yards and threw for 129. … Braiden Freeman ran for 66 yards on eight attempts, caught five passes for 45 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 8 yards. … Mendota allowed 226 rushing yards and 48 passing yards.

About the Comets: Newman lost 28-14 to Princeton in a Three Rivers crossover. The Comets had been shut out in the previous three meetings. … Newman trailed 21-0 with two minutes left in the first half before Briar Ivey scored on a 1-yard run – set up by a 48-yard pass from Evan Bushman to Brady Williamson – with 1:14 left. The Comets added a 28-yard TD pass from Bushman to George Jungerman in the fourth quarter. … Newman could not get its running game going, being held to minus 39 yards. Bushman competed 8 of 12 passes for 190 yards with two interceptions. … Newman turned the ball over three times.

FND pick: Newman

Shaw Local Radio live broadcast Mendota vs. Newman football game

The Mendota vs. Newman game will be broadcast on WGLC 100.1-FM

How to watch Mendota vs. Newman football game livestream

The Mendota vs. Newman game is available on the NFHS Network

