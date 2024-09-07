Loyola football vs. Glenbard West score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Loyola faces Glenbard West in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Loyola vs. Glenbard West kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Glenbard West High School

About the Ramblers: Two-time defending Class 8A champion Loyola had its 19-game winning streak snapped Saturday night in rather jarring fashion, a 34-7 loss to East St. Louis at Illinois State. The Ramblers went three-and-out seven times in the game before pulling the starters once the Flyers took a 34-7 lead. QB Ryan Fitzgerald, an Iowa commit, completed eight of his 15 passes for 33 yards and had the longest play of the day for Loyola on a 50-yard run. Loyola lost senior defensive lineman Connor Sullivan on the game’s first play and he didn’t return. Besides Fitzgerald, a player to watch for the Ramblers is senior linebacker Donovan Robinson, a Washington commit.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West hung around all game after getting down two touchdowns early, but ultimately came up short 35-28 in a Week 1 loss to Batavia. The schedule certainly doesn’t get any easier. Games with Loyola, Downers Grove North and Lyons are on top the next three weeks in an early-season schedule as tough as there is around. Teyion Oriental returned a kickoff 87 yards for a TD and also had two TD runs, but left the game on the second-to-last drive with an apparent hand injury. His status is obviously huge for a Glenbard West team that even with Oriental struggled to establish the run and sustain drives against Batavia. Sophomore QB Oliver Valdez showed flashes, and the Hilltoppers may need to open up the offense a bit while they get their feet on the ground against the early gauntlet.

The Loyola vs. Glenbard West game is available on the NFHS Network

