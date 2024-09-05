2024 Suburban Life area preview capsules for Week 2

Nonconference games

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South recovered from 0-3 starts the last three seasons to make the playoffs, but a 33-15 Week 1 win over Metea Valley was nonetheless surely a welcome sight. The Mustangs showcased backfield depth in the win. Kayden Smith ran for 74 yards and caught a touchdown. When he left with injury, Daniel Mensah stepped in and ran for three TDs. Quarterback Dominic West was quite efficient, 11 for 13 for 88 yards. Keon Maggit also had an 88-yard return for a TD. Chances are, more will be known about Downers Grove South over the next three weeks. The schedule’s three toughest games are ahead, road contests at Downers Grove North and York and the home West Suburban Gold opener against Willowbrook.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North took care of business on its trip to Illinois Wesleyan last Friday, handling O’Fallon 42-0. Notably, junior Oliver Thulin had eight catches for 123 yards and three TDs in just one half of action. Junior QB Owen Lansu, a Minnesota recruit, was 15 of 21 for 164 yards and the three TDs to Thulin in that one half of activity. Downers Grove North has won nine consecutive meetings with its crosstown rivals, most recently 35-13 last season.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

York (1-0) at Plainfield North (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: York made a winner of Don Gelsomino in his Dukes’ head coaching debut, a 28-10 win over Glenbrook South. Fintan Helm had five catches for 102 yards and a TD in the win. Defensively, linebacker Ethan Gaughan had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. Although Glenbrook South scored first in their Week 1 matchup, York eventually wore down the opposition, and the defense solidified to secure a relatively easy win.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North expects to lean on its defense, but it was shellshocked a bit by Lockport in Week 1 as the Porters scored two early touchdowns in the contest. The Tigers did manage to regroup, but was never ever to climb all the way back as a fourth quarter drive was stymied by a sack in Lockport territory. QB Justus Byrd eventually found his groove throwing for three touchdowns and does have a standout at WR to deploy in Omar Coleman.

FND Pick: York

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: Lyons picked up one of the area’s more impressive Week 1 wins, turning the tables on last year’s result in the same game with a 38-21 win over Prospect. Danny Carroll rushed for 133 yards and three TDs in the win as the Lions roared out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back. Senior Dom Pisciotti was 7-for-19 passing for 152 yards in his debut as Lyons QB. Lyons beat WW South 13-0 in last year’s meeting. Lyons’ head coach Jon Beutjer returns to the Red Grange Field turf where he starred for WW South in the 1990s.

About the Tigers: WW South won the Battle of Butterfield Road in Week 1, handily, taking care of Glenbard South 35-10. It reflected the DuKane Conference’s overall success on opening night, the league going 7-1. Junior RB Owen Yorke had a huge night, with 22 carries for 203 yards and three TDs. He also caught three passes from senior QB Luca Carbonaro. Carbonaro, for his part, was 13-for-22 passing for 150 yards, speedster Amari Williams catching five of those passes for 86 yards. WW South seeks its first 2-0 start since the spring 2021 season.

FND Pick: Lyons

Wheaton North (1-0) at Lockport (1-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Falcons: Wheaton North pulled out a dramatic win over Providence in Week 1 when two-way performer Shane Diericx bowled his way into the end zone on a fourth down play that was the final play of the game. The Falcons would likely prefer less drama this week, but there might not be a way to avoid it as a relatively inexperienced Wheaton North squad continues to grow into its roles. Matt Serbick had a 71-yard TD run and Nick Johnson threw a 27-yard TD pass to Simon Kahsay in the Week 1 win.

About the Porters: Whatever works seems to be the early-season philosophy for Lockport as they went old school in grinding out an opening-season win over Plainfield North. RB Johnny Wesolowski got a heavy workload in the Lockport offense that is largely rebuilt from last season’s team. Wesolowski didn’t seem to mind though, racking up nearly 200 yards rushing and netted all four of the Porters touchdowns on the game. Lockport’s defense had to withstand a second half surge from Plainfield North’s passing game, but DL John Sherrod was able to squelch a potential game-tying touchdown drive in the final minutes with a sack.

FND Pick: Wheaton North

-- Steve Soucie

Batavia's Jake Feller (44) prepares to wrap up Glenbard West's Teyion Oriental (2) Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Loyola (0-1) at Glenbard West (0-2)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Ramblers: Two-time defending Class 8A champion Loyola had its 19-game winning streak snapped Saturday night in rather jarring fashion, a 34-7 loss to East St. Louis at Illinois State. The Ramblers went three-and-out seven times in the game before pulling the starters once the Flyers took a 34-7 lead. QB Ryan Fitzgerald, an Iowa commit, completed eight of his 15 passes for 33 yards and had the longest play of the day for Loyola on a 50-yard run. Loyola lost senior defensive lineman Connor Sullivan on the game’s first play and he didn’t return. Besides Fitzgerald, a player to watch for the Ramblers is senior linebacker Donovan Robinson, a Washington commit.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West hung around all game after getting down two touchdowns early, but ultimately came up short 35-28 in a Week 1 loss to Batavia. The schedule certainly doesn’t get any easier. Games with Loyola, Downers Grove North and Lyons are on top the next three weeks in an early-season schedule as tough as there is around. Teyion Oriental returned a punt 87 yards for a TD and also had two TD runs, but left the game on the second-to-last drive with an apparent hand injury. His status is obviously huge for a Glenbard West team that even with Oriental struggled to establish the run and sustain drives against Batavia. Sophomore QB Oliver Valdez showed flashes, and the Hilltoppers may need to open up the offense a bit while they get their feet on the ground against the early gauntlet.

FND Pick: Loyola

Kenwood (0-1) at Nazareth (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: Kenwood graduated some serious talent off last year’s 8-4 team, but the Broncos look like they’re still plenty competitive if Week 1′s 27-21 loss to another CCL/ESCC team, St. Francis, is any indication. Senior edge Aariz Taylor, a Miami-Ohio recruit, and senior cornerback DeMaje Williams are among Kenwood’s players to watch. The Broncos are certainly not afraid to play anybody, evidenced by losses to St. Rita and Lincoln-Way East to start last season.

About the Roadrunners: History won’t be repeating itself, and in this case that’s a good thing. Nazareth, which started last season 0-4 before going on to win the Class 5A title, won a wild season opener, 37-30 over Kankakee last Friday. Senior QB Logan Malachuk threw for 359 yards and three TDs, including what proved to be a 46-yard game-winner to Jake Cestone, with 3:46 left. Cestone finished with five catches for 95 yards, James Penley added five catches for 72 yards while Malachuk was 17-for-32 passing. Malachuk also ran for a 30-yard TD and Stanford commit Gabe Kaminski led a defense that recorded four sacks and had several tackles for loss.

FND Pick: Nazareth

Moline (1-0) at Benet (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Maroons: Moline, which missed the playoffs last season with a 4-5 record, won a barnburner of an overtime season opener 41-40 over Fenton Rockwood Summit (Mo.). Summit scored two TDs in the final three minutes of regulation, but Moline blocked an extra point to force overtime. Colin Fredrickson ran in a tying TD in OT for Moline and Maroons’ kicker Nolan Ducey, who earlier missed two extra points, made the game-winner. Eli Warren ran for 136 yards and two TDs and Fredrickson had two TD runs for Moline. Moline returns seven starters on offense this season, including senior quarterback Eli Taylor, and four on defense. Last year’s 4-5 finish was Moline’s fewest wins in a full season under Mike Morrissey in his eight seasons as coach after back-to-back 9-2 seasons.

About the Redwings: Benet beat Hillcrest 35-13 in Week 1. The Redwings scored the game’s last 28 points after trailing 13-7. Ryan Kubacki threw TD passes to Luke Wildes, Martin Radgowski and Luke Doyle and Radgowski also ran for a TD. Benet has played Moline in the last five nine-game seasons not including the COVID-19 shortened season, and the Redwings are 5-0 in those games including last year’s 38-7 final. But that was an outlier as most of the matchups with Moline have been tight.

FND Pick: Benet

Hillcrest (0-1) at Montini (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Hillcrest, coming off a 7-4 season, dropped a 35-13 Week 1 game to another CCL/ESCC team, Benet, in Week 1. Gary Bradley threw a 40-yard TD pass to Maurice Garrett and Erimus Wright had a TD run for the other score for Hillcrest, which led 13-7 in the game at one point. Hillcrest has 14 returning starters from last year’s team, nine on offense, led by Bradley and Wright, a South Dakota State recruit. Max Carmickle, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end and standout baseball player, is a player to watch defensively.

About the Broncos: Montini took care of business in Week 1 against an overmatched Hyde Park team in a 49-0 win. Gaetano Carbonara and Israel Adams each threw two TD passes and Isaac Alexander and Jeremiah Peterson each ran for TDs. Santino Florio had three catches for 59 yards and a TD. Montini’s schedule stiffens considerably in the weeks to come, starting with a road game at Marist in Week 3, so this is an opportunity to bank a second win in the nonconference. Montini beat Hillcrest 44-24 last season.

FND Pick: Montini

St. Ignatius (1-0) at Fenwick (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Wolfpack: St. Ignatius, which has moved up to the CCL/ESCC Blue this season after a run to the Class 8A quarterfinals in 2023, started the season with a resounding 56-31 win over St. Louis University. Dominant defensive lineman Justin Scott has moved on to Miami (Fla.), but there is still talent on this roster. The player to watch offensively is senior QB Jack Wanzung, who rushed for 1,124 yards and 20 TDs last season out of the Wolfpack’s option attack and also threw for 628 yards and six TDs.

About the Friars: Fenwick, looking to get back to the playoffs after finishing 4-5 last season, is off to a good start, a 30-0 nonconference win over neighborhood rival Fenwick. Now the Friars set their sights on another close rival who they beat last year 27-13. Frankie Hosty and Jamen Williams each threw for TDs and Jalen Morgan rushed for two scores against OPRF. Fenwick’s defense led by Auburn recruit Nathaniel Marshall, who also had a long reception offensively, held OPRF to 165 yards of total offense.

FND Pick: St. Ignatius

Bolingbrook (0-1) at Hinsdale Central (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook started out fine against Homewood-Flossmoor in Week 1, but as the game progressed things got out of hand for the Raiders in a lopsided loss. The Raiders clearly have some things to shore up as they prepare to transition to the Southwest Prairie Conference. Most of the returning players for Bolingbrook are on the defensive side of the ball most notably CJ Jones, a Cincinnati commit, so things seem more logically shored up on that sie of the ball.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central has missed the playoffs the last two seasons, a string they certainly don’t want to extend to three seasons. In that sense, its almost a must that the Red Devils get back to the .500 mark before entering a rigorous West Suburban Conference schedule. To do that Hinsdale Central will lean heavily on an experienced offensive line that is anchored by junior Gene Riordan, who holds offers from multiple Division I schools.

FND Pick: Hinsdale Central

-- Steve Soucie

Willowbrook (0-1) at Glenbard North (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Willowbrook needs to put a stunning Week 1 loss to Glenbard East in the rearview mirror. The Warriors scored a go-ahead TD on an Aidan Kuehl run with 21 seconds left, only to see the Rams parlay a 57-yard kickoff return to a game-winning TD with two seconds remaining in a wild finish. Willowbrook QB Jabonise Reed, in his first varsity start, completed 18-of-33 passes for 252 yards with a 23-yard score to KJ Rhodes and a 55-yard touchdown passto Charlie Siegler. Siegler had five catches for 96 yards and Rhodes finished with eight receptions for 86 yards. Willowbrook beat Glenbard North 27-14 in Week 2 last season.

About the Panthers: Glenbard North put a winless 2023 season in the rearview mirror with a 17-0 Week 1 win over Bartlett. Junior fullback Donato Gatses ran for 78 yards on 18 carries, and Lucas Kramer scored on a 12-yard TD run. With a rugged slate ahead in the DuKane Conference, this could be an opportunity for the Panthers to get an early leg up on the playoff chase.

FND Pick: Willowbrook

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Riverside-Brookfield beat Niles West 34-13 in Week 1. Junior safety Warren Mason had two interceptions, returning the second 19 yards for a TD. Senior linebacker Max Strong also had a pick-six as the Bulldogs blew open what was a close 14-7 halftime game. Sophomore quarterback Giancarlo Garcia threw for 120 yards and a TD and junior Jacob Retana had a 30-yard TD run.

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South came up on the short end of a 44-34 loss at Wauconda in Week 1. The 34 points does show what an offense that returns QB Langston Love and RB Mikey Jefferson is capable of. Hinsdale South lost a Week 2 matchup to Riverside-Brookfield 35-27. The Hornets will want to reverse that script to avoid an 0-2 start for the fifth consecutive season.

FND Pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Morton (1-0) at Niles West (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morton, coming off a disappointing 1-8 2023 season, got just the shot in the arm it needed out of the gate with a 23-0 win over Thornton. How far have the Mustangs come? Week 2 should be an indication, as Niles West beat Morton 41-0 last season.

About the Wolves: Niles West, coming off a 6-4 playoff season, the program’s best in a decade, had a rough Week 1, a 34-13 loss to Riverside-Brookfield. The Wolves managed just 181 yards of offense and were hurt by two pick-sixes. Niles West brings back nine starters, led by wide receivers Aahil Khan and Christian Guzman, but have a first-year starting QB in senior John Rhoades.

FND Pick: Niles West

Lemont (0-1) at Geneva (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Lemont has played a rigorous nonconference slate for several seasons, but this might be one of the most difficult versions of it that it has undertaken. Libertyville overwhelmed Lemont in Week 1 and it appears things won’t get any easier in Week 2 against a very good Geneva team. Lemont is still working in some new players at critical position and the learning curve will have to be swift for Lemont to get things on track before South Suburban conference play begins which is usually where Lemont thrives.

About the Vikings: Geneva has drawn a lot of attention recently for being the home to Georgia-bound wide receiver Talyn Taylor, but he’s far from the only weapon on the Vikings roster. Geneva piled up an astonishing six touchdowns in the first quarter and probably could have named the score in rolling to a 63-0 victory over Larkin in Week 1. The nature of the game led to the starters only playing that first quarter, but starting QB Tony Chahino still managed to go 6-for-7 for 164 yards and four touchdowns in that time.

FND Pick: Geneva

-- Steve Soucie

Chicago Catalyst/Maria (0-1) at Westmont (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Wolves: The Wolves opened their season with a 30-19 loss to Chicago Phoenix last weekend.

About the Sentinels: Quarterback/middle linebacker Lucas Fears and defensive back Lawrence Walker IV provided big hits in the secondary as the Sentinels held Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville to 12 points last weekend.

FND Pick: Westmont

Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville (1-0) at IC Catholic Prep (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Eagles: Sophomore quarterback Trevion Anderson displayed his athleticism with a 71-yard touchdown run last week against Westmont.

About the Knights: The Knights have their home opener following last week’s dramatic 27-26 overtime victory over St. Mary’s of St. Louis.

FND Pick: IC Catholic Prep

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: While the Saints were the only team in the DuKane Conference to loss after falling to Lincoln-Way Central 56-40, they still put up an impressive display on offense. It was the first time that the Saints put up 40 points in a game since a 42-7 victory over Lake Park in Week 9 of 2018. JT Padron passed for 342 yards, completing 20-of-34 attempts with five resulting in touchdowns in the loss in his impressive first start. With Wheaton Academy closing out a tough opening slate before conference play, it should be interesting to see if the Saints can keep the offensive momentum moving.

About the Warriors: The Warriors won the matchup handily last season 41-23 in a season where they made it to the Class 4A semifinals. This season, they’ll enter the matchup with an 0-1 record after suffering a 19-17 defeat to Second Baptist from Houston, with the Eagles getting the game-winning safety in the fourth quarter. Nathan Downey is under center for the Warriors after they graduated Brett Kasper. In his first game starting, Downey finished with 250 passing yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Kiebels returns at running back after recording 13 scores on the ground from last year, including two against the Saints.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Academy

-- Joel Boenitz

Upstate Eight

West Aurora (1-0) at Glenbard East (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Blackhawks: The arrow is pointing upward for the Blackhawks, whose 83-member varsity squad is the most they have had in 14 years. In addition to possessing a game-breaking, Division 1-cailber wide receiver in recent Iowa commit Terrence Smith and an up-and-coming junior quarterback in Mason Atkins, the Blackhawks field an improved defensive unit. Jordan Martino’s strip and 9-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and Nicholas Weisse’s 16-yard interception for a TD highlighted last weekend’s 53-0 triumph over Proviso East. Defensive lineman Jesse Estrella added five tackles, as the Blackhawks recorded three takeaways and limited the Pirates to minus-10 yards rushing – lowest for WA since 1955. They figure to be tested by a Rams team that displayed big-play ability during last week’s 30-23 win over Willowbrook.

About the Rams: Coach John Walters’ squad enjoyed a breakthrough season of sorts last fall, recording a 10-2 mark and Class 7A state quarterfinal appearance. Despite losing several standouts to graduation, the Rams still have their share of game breakers, led by wide receiver Chris Renford and wide receiver/return specialist Amonte Cook. Renford caught a 57-yard touchdown pass, and Cook added a 57-yard kick return against Willowbrook last weekend. Meanwhile, quarterback Michael Nee enjoyed his first varsity start, completing 20 of 37 for 317 yards and three TDs. After Willowbrook grabbed a 23-22 lead on a late touchdown, the Rams showed their resilience, rallying to win on Nee’s 23-yard TD pass to junior Muhammad Musleh with 2 seconds remaining. This has the potential to be one of the area’s top games of Week 2. Glenbard East won the last meeting with West Aurora, 17-13 in 2018.

FND Pick: Glenbard East

East Aurora (0-1) at Glenbard South (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Tomcats: The Tomcats look to get back on track following last weekend’s 34-6 season-opening loss to Maine East.

About the Raiders: Sophomore Tommy Bauman finished 11 of 21 for 89 yards in his first varsity start at quarterback against Wheaton Warrenville South, a 35-10 Raiders’ loss. These teams are now Upstate Eight crossover foes following the split into separate divisions.