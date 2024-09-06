South Elgin football vs. Batavia score, news, kickoff, live coverage

South Elgin faces Batavia in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

South Elgin vs. Batavia kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Batavia High School

South Elgin-Batavia preview

About the Bulldogs: Batavia showed in its 35-28 victory over Glenbard West that despite losing a lot of talent from last season, the Bulldogs are still just as good – even if they didn’t play like they usually do. Running back Nathan Whitwell did a majority of the heavy lifting with his 35 carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns. The defense also put on a clinic with five turnovers, an onside kick recovery, and a touchdown of its own. Now that the team is heading into Week 2, it’ll be interesting to see if the offense will keep the ball on the ground with Whitwell, or if the Bulldogs will open up the playbook and allow quarterback Bodi Anderson to show off his arm against a team that struggled against the pass last week.

About the Storm: After losing 64-21 to Barrington in Week 1, the Storm find themselves at 0-1 for the first time since 2016, when they lost to St. Charles East. This week won’t be much easier when they head down to Batavia for the first time since 2017, where they lost 10-7. Wide receiver Ishmael George showed that he’s still a threat on the field last week, picking up three touchdowns and 125 receiving yards against the Class 8A semifinalists. With the Bulldogs’ secondary potentially not having Josh Kahley back there for the second straight week, George could see a lot of footballs coming his way.

