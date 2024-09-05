Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 2 of the 2024 season

South Elgin (0-1) at Batavia (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia showed in its 35-28 victory over Glenbard West that despite losing a lot of talent from last season, the Bulldogs are still just as good – even if they didn’t play like they usually do. Running back Nathan Whitwell did a majority of the heavy lifting with his 35 carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns. The defense also put on a clinic with five turnovers, an onside kick recovery, and a touchdown of its own. Now that the team is heading into Week 2, it’ll be interesting to see if the offense will keep the ball on the ground with Whitwell, or if the Bulldogs will open up the playbook and allow quarterback Bodi Anderson to show off his arm against a team that struggled against the pass last week.

About the Storm: After losing 64-21 to Barrington in Week 1, the Storm find themselves at 0-1 for the first time since 2016, when they lost to St. Charles East. This week won’t be much easier when they head down to Batavia for the first time since 2017, where they lost 10-7. Wide receiver Ishmael George showed that he’s still a threat on the field last week, picking up three touchdowns and 125 receiving yards against the Class 8A semifinalists. With the Bulldogs’ secondary potentially not having Josh Kahley back there for the second straight week, George could see a lot of footballs coming his way.

Friday Night Drive pick: Batavia

Burlington Central (0-1, 0-1) at Dundee-Crown (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Central managed only a field goal in a 27-3 loss to defending Class 6A state champion Cary-Grove in Week 1. The Rockets’ defense allowed over 300 yards on the ground. … QB Jackson Alcorn was 7-of-24 passing for 78 yards. His top target was WR Caden West, who had four catches for 52 yards.

About the Chargers: D-C beat Crystal Lake South 20-14, the program’s first win over the Gators since the shortened spring season of 2021. RB Terrion Spencer had a rushing TD and a passing TD. RB Kadin Malone (98 yards) led the team in rushing and scored on a 14-yard run. He left the game with cramps and missed most of the second half. ... OL/DL Zach Anderson had a sack and tackle for loss. … Hayden DeMarsh had 84 yards passing in his first varsity start at QB.

Friday Night Drive pick: Burlington Central

- Alex Kantecki

Lemont (0-1) at Geneva (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: The Vikings didn’t get to show off their first team a whole lot in the season opener against Larkin, getting pulled after the first quarter in a 63-0 blowout, but they still had an impressive quarter of play. QB Tony Chahino showcased what he could do with the talented wide receiver duo of Talyn Taylor and Finnegan Weppner, throwing for 164 yards with an 85.7% completion rate (6 of 7) and four touchdowns. The defense also had some stellar showings, with cornerback Dane Turner picking up an interception and forcing a fumble in the secondary. With the Vikings expecting to finish out their Week 2 matchup, it’ll be a good chance to see how the team plays as the game progresses.

About Lemont: Lemont is coming off a tough season opener, a 43-0 loss at Libertyville. Lemont gave up nearly 300 yards through the air and five touchdowns. With another pass-heavy team like Geneva coming up, Lemont will have a chance to improve those numbers before starting conference play.

Friday Night Drive pick: Geneva

Wauconda (1-0) at Kaneland (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Wauconda went 8-3 last year. One of those losses was at the hands of the Knights, 40-13 in Wauconda. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 44-34 shootout win against Hinsdale South. Logan Olsen is back for the Bulldogs at quarterback, a three-year starter who was all-Northern Lake County Conference last year. Running back Kaden Pemberson returns after missing most of last year as well.

About the Knights: Kaneland knocked off Washington last week, 20-14 after the Panthers reached the Class 6A semifinals a year ago. Now they face a fellow 6A second-round qualifier from a year ago after winning at Wauconda last season. Chase Kruckenberg was 12 of 15 for 162 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as the everyday starter. Carter Grabowski led the ground attack with 55 yards on 13 carries and Sam Bruno hit field goals from 28 and 35 yards for the win. The secondary had a big day, with Jackson Little forcing a pair of interceptions and Luke Gadomski coming up with one.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

- Eddie Carifio

The Noble Academy (0-1) at Marmion (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: The Cadets came back from a 15-0 deficit at halftime to take down Oak Forest 21-15 and secure their first win under head coach Adam Guerra. Quarterback Kamron Tolliver finished his first start under center with three touchdowns, including his 39-yard throw to Bryan Scales to take the lead with 1:47 left before Colin McInerney got the game-sealing interception just 10 seconds later.

About the Griffins: The Griffins started their first full season since 2018 with not the best start after suffering a 72-8 blowout at the hands of St. Laurence, which was a game that ended with a 2-0 loss last year. The Griffins bounced back from last season’s loss with an 80-6 victory over DRW College Prep.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marmion

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: While the Saints were the only team in the DuKane Conference to loss after falling to Lincoln-Way Central 56-40, they still put up an impressive display on offense. It was the first time that the Saints put up 40 points in a game since a 42-7 victory over Lake Park in Week 9 of 2018. JT Padron passed for 342 yards, completing 20-of-34 attempts with five resulting in touchdowns in the loss in his impressive first start. With Wheaton Academy closing out a tough opening slate before conference play, it should be interesting to see if the Saints can keep the offensive momentum moving.

About the Warriors: The Warriors won the matchup handily last season 41-23 in a season where they made it to the Class 4A semifinals. This season, they’ll enter the matchup with an 0-1 record after suffering a 19-17 defeat to Second Baptist from Houston, with the Eagles getting the game-winning safety in the fourth quarter. Nathan Downey is under center for the Warriors after they graduated Brett Kasper. In his first game starting, Downey finished with 250 passing yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Kiebels returns at running back after recording 13 scores on the ground from last year, including two against the Saints.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Academy

Crete Monee (0-1) at St. Charles North (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: The North Stars needed a 99-yard drive in under two minutes to take down Palatine 28-27 in Week 1. Ethan Plumb connected with Keaton Reinke for the TD and with Braden Harms for the game-winning two-point conversion. North won the matchup 29-14 last season, with running back Joell Holloman getting 105 rushing yards and a touchdown after the North Stars relied on Plumb to defeat Palatine the week before. With the North Stars having a similar scenario play out this season, don’t be surprised if Holloman breaks out again against the Warriors.

About the Warriors: While the North Stars were on the winning side of a 1-point score difference, the Warriors found themselves on the wrong side of one with a 27-26 loss to Richards in Week 1. Outside of the playoffs, the Warriors have lost five straight games against non-conference opponents, with their list win coming against Plainfield North in 2021.

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Charles North

St. Francis (1-0) at St. Louis (Lift for Life Academy) (1-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Spartans: Fresh off a 27-21 win over Kenwood, St. Francis gets ready for a roadtrip. Junior quarterback Brady Palmer was key in last week’s win, throwing a TD pass to Amari Head in the opening quarter and added a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

About the Hawks: Lift for Life Academy, which opened in 2000 in downtown St. Louis, won its first game 73-0 over Duchesne. They went 8-5 a year ago.

FND Pick: St. Francis.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Aurora Central Catholic (1-0) at Christ the King (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Chargers: Aurora Central Catholic opened its season with a 20-8 nonconference victory over St. Edward last weekend, building a 20-0 third-quarter lead while keeping the Green Wave in numerous long-yardage situations.

About the Gladiators: Last season’s 3-6 record was the best in the Gladiators’ 6-year varsity football history. A week ago, they scored 3 touchdowns of 29 or more yards in their 44-0 win over Walther Christian.

FND Pick: Aurora Central Catholic

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Chicago Crane (1-0) at Aurora Christian (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Cougars: Leading 12-6 at halftime last week, the Cougars scored 24 unanswered points during their 36-6 win over Englewood STEM.

About the Eagles: Quarterback Asa Johnson competed 17 of 25 passes for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Eagles’ 24-19 victory over Ottawa Marquette last weekend. The Eagles hope to begin their home season on a positive note.

FND Pick: Aurora Christian

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group