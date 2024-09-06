Lisle football vs. Seneca score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Lisle faces Seneca in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Bill Freskos will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lisle vs. Seneca kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Seneca High School

Lisle-Seneca preview

About the Lions: Lisle, a former Interstate 8 Conference rival of Seneca’s, is coming off a rough 42-7 smashing last Friday at the hands of Harvard, which came into the contest on a 20-game losing streak. Lisle led 7-0 in the opening minutes, then surrendered 42 unanswered points. Harvard’s dual-threat QB Adam Cooke was a particular thorn in the paw of the Lions. While they likely won’t have to worry about Seneca passing much out of its power-T formation, Cooke’s three rushing TDs are an indication of potential trouble against a Seneca team that runs often with both its RBs and QBs. Lisle is light on seniors with a roster led mostly by juniors and sophomores, including WR/DBs Asher Carson and AJ Sansone, RB/LB David Skonieczny and QB/LB Nolan Ashmore.

About the Fighting Irish: How the 2024 Fighting Irish would look after losing the bulk of the past two years’ key players was a hot question around the Illinois Valley. The answer after one game? Pretty, pretty, pretty good. The Irish allowed more points than in recent seasons, but scored plenty themselves in a 43-22 handling of Tremont in game that saw them nearly double-up the Turks in yards from scrimmage. Brody Rademacher, Cameron Shirley, Nick Grant and Gunner Varland all ran for 60 or more yards, and Liam Knoebel led the defense in tackles with eight. Seneca’s regular-season win streak stands at 20 games with what looks to be another good chance – assuming the Irish can put together a balanced offensive effort like last Friday’s – to reach 21 this weekend before the first of this season’s two showdowns with rival Marquette, the Week 3 meeting in Ottawa.

FND pick: Seneca

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: