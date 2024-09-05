FND Team of the Week MVP: Harvard quarterback Adam Cooke

Harvard quarterback Adam Cooke runs the ball against Woodstock North during the 2023 season in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Harvard quarterback Adam Cooke had a big opening week for the Hornets in a 42-7 victory Friday against Lisle.

Cook, a senior, ran the ball 12 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 60, 8 and 55 yards. He also connected with wide receiver Daniel Rosas for a 16-yard TD and finished 4 of 6 through the air for 102 yards.

Harvard’s win over Lisle snapped a 20-game losing streak that went back to the 2021 season. In last year’s opener against Lisle, the Hornets weren’t competitive in a 28-7 loss.

Cooke was voted the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP by readers with 224 votes, the most for any player out of almost 6,800 votes. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Cooke answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Alex Kantecki.

What do you remember most about Friday’s game?

Cook: I remember the energy everyone had from the bus ride there until we got home. Everyone was excited and wanted to be there.

Which one of your teammates was an unsung hero in Friday’s win?

Cook: The entire O-line, not just one person, but they go unnoticed, and they had an amazing game whether it was pass protection or run blocking. They got the job done.

If you had the No. 1 pick in fantasy football, who would you take?

Cook: I would take either CMC [Christian McCaffrey] or Justin Jefferson.

What is your go-to pregame meal?

Cook: Two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and a light blue Gatorade.

What is something that scares you?

Cook: Snakes.

What is your most prized possession?

Cook: My most prized possession is either my phone or my shoes.

What is your dream job?

Cook: My dream job is to be a firefighter to follow in my dad’s footsteps.

Which one of your teammates really makes you laugh?

Cook: A teammate that really makes me laugh is either Daniel Rosas or Christian Mercardo. They definitely have to be the two funniest.

What do you do when you’re not playing sports?

Cook: When I’m not playing sports, I’m with the people closest to me.