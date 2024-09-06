La Salle-Peru football vs. Metamora score, news, kickoff, live coverage

La Salle-Peru faces Metamora in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Chlum will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

La Salle-Peru vs. Metamora kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Metamora High School

La Salle-Peru-Metamora preview

About the Cavaliers: L-P did not rack up a ton of offensive yards in its 18-16 win over United Township, finishing with 54 rushing yards and 116 passing yards - and the Cavaliers were stopped on fourth down three times, but the Cavs made enough plays to pull out the win. Freshman quarterback Marion Persich (5 of 15) threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Andy Medina and 58 yards to Adrian Arzola, who also returned a kick 86 yards for a score. … L-P allowed 198 rushing yards with 134 of those yards coming on two long TD runs. … L-P has lost three straight games to the Redbirds (37-6 last year at Howard Fellows Stadium, 16-8 in 2022 at Metamora and 14-7 in 2021 at L-P).

About the Redbirds: Metamora opened the season with a 28-9 victory over Sterling on the road. … Redbird QB Stephen Petri was 7 of 9 for 227 yards and three TDs. Avery Grebner had four catches for 123 yards and two scores and Mark Frederick had a 74-yard TD reception. … Metamora running back Jaiduan Cranford, who ran for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, played sparingly, but finished with 69 yards, including a 41-yard run on his first attempt. Evan Keil ran for a TD for Metamora. … The Redbirds shut out the Golden Warriors in the second half. Metamora stymied Sterling’s rushing attack as receiver Kaedon Phillips was their top rusher with 20 yards on four carries. “It’s typical Metamora,” L-P coach Jose Medina said. “They’re pretty big up front. They have some skill guys. Besides last year, the two previous games we played them pretty tough. It’s going to be a dogfight. We have to come out ready to play.”

FND pick: Metamora

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: