NewsTribune Week 2 preview capsules: L-P, Princeton, BV, Amboy look to start 2-0

La Salle-Peru (1-0) at Metamora (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: L-P did not rack up a ton of offensive yards in its 18-16 win over United Township, finishing with 54 rushing yards and 116 passing yards - and the Cavaliers were stopped on fourth down three times, but the Cavs made enough plays to pull out the win. Freshman quarterback Marion Persich (5 of 15) threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Andy Medina and 58 yards to Adrian Arzola, who also returned a kick 86 yards for a score. … L-P allowed 198 rushing yards with 134 of those yards coming on two long TD runs. … L-P has lost three straight games to the Redbirds (37-6 last year at Howard Fellows Stadium, 16-8 in 2022 at Metamora and 14-7 in 2021 at L-P).

About the Redbirds: Metamora opened the season with a 28-9 victory over Sterling on the road. … Redbird QB Stephen Petri was 7 of 9 for 227 yards and three TDs. Avery Grebner had four catches for 123 yards and two scores and Mark Frederick had a 74-yard TD reception. … Metamora running back Jaiduan Cranford, who ran for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, played sparingly, but finished with 69 yards, including a 41-yard run on his first attempt. Evan Keil ran for a TD for Metamora. … The Redbirds shut out the Golden Warriors in the second half. Metamora stymied Sterling’s rushing attack as receiver Kaedon Phillips was their top rusher with 20 yards on four carries. “It’s typical Metamora,” L-P coach Jose Medina said. “They’re pretty big up front. They have some skill guys. Besides last year, the two previous games we played them pretty tough. It’s going to be a dogfight. We have to come out ready to play.”

FND pick: Metamora

Eureka (1-0) at St. Bede (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede lost 22-16 in its opener. The Bruins fell behind 15-0 in the first quarter but rallied within 15-13 by halftime as Grady Gillan ran for a pair of touchdowns. … Ryan Soliman kicked a 25-yard field goal with 2:55 left but the Bruins couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick. … In his first start at QB, Gino Ferrari competed 6 of 15 passes for 91 yards and an interception while rushing 14 times for 114 yards. … Landon Marquez had 66 yards on 15 carries, while Carson Riva was the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 48 yards. … The Bruins allowed 325 yards - 193 rushing and 132 passing.

About the Hornets: Eureka defeated Canton 34-8 in Week 1. The Hornets led 21-0 at halftime and built a 34-0 lead before Canton scored with 47 seconds left in the game. … Austin Gerber threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Tory Kupferschmid and ran for a 1-yard TD, while Ben Lapp had a 2-yard TD run and Sam Hoffman scored on a 13-yard run. St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said Eureka is “an experienced team that looks very well coached. We will have our hands full.”

FND pick: St. Bede

Aiden Redcliff of Hall runs with ball on Friday, August 30, 2024 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Hall (0-1) at Erie-Prophetstown (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall lost coach Logan Larson’s first game 42-14 to Orion in a Three Rivers crossover. … The Red Devils allowed the opening kickoff to be returned 75 yards for a score. Hall responded with a 65-yard TD run by Braden Curran just 18 seconds later. …. The Chargers led 22-7 after one quarter and 36-14 at halftime. … Braden Curran ran for 89 yards on 13 carries and Jack Curran rushed for 62 yards and a score on seven attempts. … Dylon Glyn completed 2 of 3 passes for 63 yards and Jack Jablonski caught one pass for 42 yards. … The Red Devils allowed 413 offensive yards.

About the Panthers: Erie-Prophetstown opened the season with a 13-6 victory over Kewanee in a Three Rivers crossover. … The Panthers led 13-0 at halftime. Keegan Winckler scored both touchdowns for E-P.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Mendota (0-1) at Newman (0-1)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday at Sterling High School

About the Trojans: Mendota lost 23-12 to Riverdale in a Three Rivers crossover. The Trojans beat Riverdale for their only win in 2023. … Mendota trailed 16-0 at halftime and got on the board when Corbin Furar scored on a 1-yard run with 5:14 left in the third. He added a 51-yard TD run as time expired. Furar finished with 78 rushing yards on 11 carries. … The Trojans ran for 168 yards and threw for 129. … Braiden Freeman ran for 66 yards on eight attempts, caught five passes for 45 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 8 yards. … Mendota allowed 226 rushing yards and 48 passing yards.

About the Comets: Newman lost 28-14 to Princeton in a Three Rivers crossover. The Comets had been shut out in the preview three meetings. … Newman trailed 21-0 with 2 minutes left in the first half before Briar Ivey scored on a 1-yard run - set up by a 48-yard pass from Evan Bushman to Brady Williamson - with 1:14 left. The Comets added a 28-yard TD pass from Bushman to George Jungerman in the fourth quarter. … Newman could not get its running game going, being held to negative-39 yards. Bushman competed 8 of 12 passes for 190 yards with two interceptions. … Newman turned the ball over three times.

FND pick: Newman

Princeton (1-0) at Rockridge (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Princeton has won six straight Three Rivers Mississippi titles while Rockridge has claimed back-to-back Rock titles. … The Tigers won 28-14 over Newman in Week 1 in a Three Rivers crossover. Princeton led 21-0 late in the second quarter and 21-7 at halftime. … The Tigers ran for 201 yards with Casey Etheridge rushing for 92 yards and a TD and Ace Christiansen gaining 86 yards with a TD on 21 attempts. … The Princeton defense held Newman to negative-39 yards rushing and forced three turnovers - interceptions by Christiansen and Will Lott and a fumble recovery by Grady Cox. … Princeton has won the last two meetings against Rockridge - 41-22 in 2022 and 48-7 in 2021.

About the Rockets: Rockridge rolled to a 42-6 win over Sherrard in a Three Rivers crossover. The Rockets led 21-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime. … Sophomore Cullen Schwigen accounted for 284 yards and six touchdowns - three passing and three rushing. In the first quarter, he ran for a 63-yard TD, threw a 48-yard TD to Landon Wheatley and added another TD run.

FND pick: Princeton

Princeton's Ace Christiansen gets through the Newman defense Friday night at Bryant Field. The Tigers won 28-14. (Mike Vaughn)

Bureau Valley (1-0) at Ridgeview-Lexington (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley hits the road for another Lincoln Trail/Prairieland crossover after beating United 48-21 to start the season. The Storm led 14-7 at halftime but pulled away in the final two quarters with 14 points in the third and 20 points in the fourth. … Elijah Endress rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, while Brady Hartz ran for 94 yards and two scores on 11 attempts. The Storm finished with 350 rushing yards. … Bryce Helms completed 4 of 7 passes for 74 yards and a TD with an interception. … The Storm defense allowed 137 rushing yards and 109 passing yards.

About the Mustangs: Ridgeview-Lexington lost 7-0 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a nonconference game in Week 1. … The Mustangs were held to 23 rushing yards with Owen Rice running 14 times for 19 yards. … R-L quarterback Drake Powell completed 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards. Karder Cross caught seven passes for 67 yards. … The Mustangs allowed 150 rushing yards and 55 passing yards and a touchdown through the air.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Central A&M (0-1) at Fieldcrest (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest lost 34-28 to Meridian in its first Heart of Central Illinois game last week. … The Knights were driving late but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and an interception stalled the comeback. … QB Kash Klendworth completed 5 of 9 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He also scored two rushing TDs. … Eddie Lorton ran for 101 yards on 22 carries. He also intercepted a pass on defense. … Fieldcrest outgained Meridian 290-260. The Knights allowed 62 rushing yards and 198 passing yards.

About the Raiders: Central A&M’s opener was moved from Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday due to inclement weather. … The Raiders lost 45-14 to LeRoy in Week 1. … Central A&M scored first to take a 7-0 lead but didn’t score again until there was less than a minute left. The Mustangs trailed 17-7 at halftime and 38-7 after three quarters.

FND pick: Fieldcrest

Amboy co-op (1-0) at West Prairie (0-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy defeated Ridgewood for the third time in the last two seasons in Week 1, winning 38-6. … The Clippers racked up 412 offensive yards with 356 coming on the ground. … Josh McKendry had a big opening game, running for 129 yards and three touchdowns on eight attempts. … Quinn Leffelman (100 yards, 15 carries) and Brayden Klein (110 yards, 12 carries) also eclipsed the century mark for Amboy. … Eddie Jones completed all four of his passes for 67 yards and two TDs.

About the Cyclones: West Prairie lost 36-22 to Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland in its opener. … The Cyclones allowed 299 rushing yards and 68 passing yards. … West Prairie went 6-3 last season and did not qualify for the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs.

FND pick: Amboy