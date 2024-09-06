Kenwood football vs. Nazareth score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Kenwood faces Nazareth in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Melvin Tate will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Kenwood vs. Nazareth kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Nazareth Academy High School

Kenwood-Nazareth preview

About the Broncos: Kenwood graduated some serious talent off last year’s 8-4 team, but the Broncos look like they’re still plenty competitive if Week 1′s 27-21 loss to another CCL/ESCC team, St. Francis, is any indication. Senior edge Aariz Taylor, a Miami-Ohio recruit, and senior cornerback DeMaje Williams are among Kenwood’s players to watch. The Broncos are certainly not afraid to play anybody, evidenced by losses to St. Rita and Lincoln-Way East to start last season.

About the Roadrunners: History won’t be repeating itself, and in this case that’s a good thing. Nazareth, which started last season 0-4 before going on to win the Class 5A title, won a wild season opener, 37-30 over Kankakee last Friday. Senior QB Logan Malachuk threw for 359 yards and three TDs, including what proved to be a 46-yard game-winner to Jake Cestone, with 3:46 left. Cestone finished with five catches for 95 yards, James Penley added five catches for 72 yards while Malachuk was 17-for-32 passing. Malachuk also ran for a 30-yard TD and Stanford commit Gabe Kaminski led a defense that recorded four sacks and had several tackles for loss.

FND Pick: Nazareth

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: