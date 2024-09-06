September 06, 2024
Kenwood football vs. Nazareth score, news, kickoff, live coverage

By Shaw Local News Network
Nazareth Head Coach Tim Racki (center) talks with players Lesroy Tittle (left) and Logan Malachuk during a practice on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 at the La Grange Park School.

Nazareth Head Coach Tim Racki (center) talks with players Lesroy Tittle (left) and Logan Malachuk during a practice at the La Grange Park School. (Sandy Bressner)

Kenwood faces Nazareth in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Melvin Tate will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Kenwood vs. Nazareth kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Nazareth Academy High School

Kenwood-Nazareth preview

About the Broncos: Kenwood graduated some serious talent off last year’s 8-4 team, but the Broncos look like they’re still plenty competitive if Week 1′s 27-21 loss to another CCL/ESCC team, St. Francis, is any indication. Senior edge Aariz Taylor, a Miami-Ohio recruit, and senior cornerback DeMaje Williams are among Kenwood’s players to watch. The Broncos are certainly not afraid to play anybody, evidenced by losses to St. Rita and Lincoln-Way East to start last season.

About the Roadrunners: History won’t be repeating itself, and in this case that’s a good thing. Nazareth, which started last season 0-4 before going on to win the Class 5A title, won a wild season opener, 37-30 over Kankakee last Friday. Senior QB Logan Malachuk threw for 359 yards and three TDs, including what proved to be a 46-yard game-winner to Jake Cestone, with 3:46 left. Cestone finished with five catches for 95 yards, James Penley added five catches for 72 yards while Malachuk was 17-for-32 passing. Malachuk also ran for a 30-yard TD and Stanford commit Gabe Kaminski led a defense that recorded four sacks and had several tackles for loss.

FND Pick: Nazareth

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: