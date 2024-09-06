September 06, 2024
Eureka football vs. St. Bede score, news, kickoff, live coverage

St. Bede players practice bag drills during practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at St. Bede Academy.

Eureka faces St. Bede in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Jared Bell will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Eureka vs. St. Bede kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Bede High School

Eureka-St. Bede preview

About the Bruins: St. Bede lost 22-16 in its opener. The Bruins fell behind 15-0 in the first quarter but rallied within 15-13 by halftime as Grady Gillan ran for a pair of touchdowns. … Ryan Soliman kicked a 25-yard field goal with 2:55 left but the Bruins couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick. … In his first start at QB, Gino Ferrari competed 6 of 15 passes for 91 yards and an interception while rushing 14 times for 114 yards. … Landon Marquez had 66 yards on 15 carries, while Carson Riva was the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 48 yards. … The Bruins allowed 325 yards - 193 rushing and 132 passing.

About the Hornets: Eureka defeated Canton 34-8 in Week 1. The Hornets led 21-0 at halftime and built a 34-0 lead before Canton scored with 47 seconds left in the game. … Austin Gerber threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Tory Kupferschmid and ran for a 1-yard TD, while Ben Lapp had a 2-yard TD run and Sam Hoffman scored on a 13-yard run. St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said Eureka is “an experienced team that looks very well coached. We will have our hands full.”

FND pick: St. Bede

Postgame analysis:

