Eureka football vs. St. Bede score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Eureka vs. St. Bede kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Bede High School

About the Bruins: St. Bede lost 22-16 in its opener. The Bruins fell behind 15-0 in the first quarter but rallied within 15-13 by halftime as Grady Gillan ran for a pair of touchdowns. … Ryan Soliman kicked a 25-yard field goal with 2:55 left but the Bruins couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick. … In his first start at QB, Gino Ferrari competed 6 of 15 passes for 91 yards and an interception while rushing 14 times for 114 yards. … Landon Marquez had 66 yards on 15 carries, while Carson Riva was the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 48 yards. … The Bruins allowed 325 yards - 193 rushing and 132 passing.

About the Hornets: Eureka defeated Canton 34-8 in Week 1. The Hornets led 21-0 at halftime and built a 34-0 lead before Canton scored with 47 seconds left in the game. … Austin Gerber threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Tory Kupferschmid and ran for a 1-yard TD, while Ben Lapp had a 2-yard TD run and Sam Hoffman scored on a 13-yard run. St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said Eureka is “an experienced team that looks very well coached. We will have our hands full.”

