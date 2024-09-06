DeKalb football vs. Plainfield South score, news, how to watch, live coverage

DeKalb's Derrion Straughter tries to get away from Sycamore's Caden Wicks during the FNBO Challenge at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb faces Plainfield South in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

DeKalb vs. Plainfield South kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Plainfield South High School

DeKalb-Plainfield South preview

About the Barbs: DeKalb fell just short of forcing an overtime period in its rivalry matchup with Sycamore at Northern Illinois University, but even though the Barbs took the loss, it seems likely this team will be capable of bouncing back quickly. Eighteen returning starters anchor the squad, as returning quarterback Cole Latimer gets protection from a seasoned offensive line.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South ground out a win in Week 1, using a solitary field goal and a defensive shutout to capture a 3-0 triumph over Yorkville. Like DeKalb, Plainfield South has an experienced roster, but still needs to find some offensive cohesiveness in order to contend with some of the more daunting foes on the Plainfield South schedule over the next few weeks.

FND Pick: DeKalb

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: