Leo Gamino’s clutch field goal gives Plainfield South 3-0 win over Yorkville

Plainfield South at Yorkville Varsity Football Yorkville running back Luke Zook (10) runs through a Plainfield South tackle on Friday, Sep. 30, 2024, at Yorkville High School. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

YORKVILLE – Sometimes the hero is who the fans expect. The star quarterback, the standout linebacker or the speedster running back. But every now and then, the hero is someone they don’t.

One year ago, football was nowhere near the mind of Plainfield South kicker Leo Gamino. He was a soccer player, but by the third week of the season, the coaches came looking to the soccer program for a golden boot. He tried out, and the rest is history.

“The feeling of being under the Friday night lights is unbeatable,” Gamino said. “It was a big battle.”

The Cougars’ kicker nailed a 36-yarder late in the first half to break the scoreless tie. The kick would ultimately go on to be the difference in Plainfield South’s (1-0) 3-0 victory over Yorkville (0-1).

“I just have to do my job,” Gamino said. “I have to give all the credit to my teammates. Even when I miss, they are always backing me up.”In his short time with the program, Gamino has left his mark.

“The kid worked his ever-loving tail off this offseason,” Plainfield South coach Jake Brosman said. “It’s paid off for us.”

Gamino’s game-winning field goal was set up by two critical plays. On third and forever, Cougar quarterback Cody Hogan found Chase Pierceall for a 14-yard gain to bring the Cougars into field goal range. Gamino proceeded to drill the ensuing 42-yard field goal, but a Yorkville defender ran into Gamino in his follow-through. The penalty yardage gave the Cougars a fresh set of downs.

The drive would eventually end in the 36-yard field goal from Gamino.

In the second half, the Foxes went on the offensive, doing anything to get on the scoreboard. After not getting a touch in the first half, Luke Zook was fed the football nine times and ran for 60 yards, leading the Foxes into the redzone with five minutes to play in the third. The drive would end in a missed 35-yard field goal, the second of the game for Yorkville.

On the ensuing drive, Hogan hooked up with Caden Pierceall for a 60-yard catch and run down the sideline. In the first half, the two joined up for a 47-yarder. Caden finished the evening with just those two catches equating to 107 yards.

The drive would take the Cougars inside the Yorkville five to start the fourth quarter. On third and goal, Hogan threw a fade into triple coverage, and into the waiting hands of Yorkville’s Lincoln Reuterskiold.

Hogan finished 6 for 12, with 119 yards and an interception.

“Cody’s a special player,” Brosman said. “Him being able to move around and launch the ball is huge for us.”

Yorkville coach Dan McGuire was pleased with how his defense played all night, and believes the offense must perform better, specifically in the redzone, going forward.

“Defense gave us good field position,” McGuire said. “Offensively we have to put up more points than zero points. That lies 100% on me and nobody else.”

The Foxes got a stop with 1:28 to play in the ballgame. With the ball on its own 41, Yorkville had a chance to tie, or even win.

After a 14-yard pickup on the previous play, Yorkville quarterback Jack Beetham found an open Dyllan Malone along the sideline for a 21-yard pickup to bring the Foxes within striking distance.

Beetham finished the evening 12-21, throwing for 139 yards. Mallone had four of those receptions, racking up 49 yards.

After two incompletions on second and third down, McGuire and the Foxes elected to attempt the game-tying 28-yard field goal with 30 seconds left.

“I don’t think it was our special teams, it was our offense,” McGuire said. “We weren’t able to capitalize on drives.”

The kick had plenty of leg but was wide left. The Cougars sideline spilled out onto the field, celebrating the defeat of a team it had fallen to 30-6 a year ago.

“We won with heart,” Brosman said. “If in high school football, you play with heart and as hard as you can, the ceiling is pretty high.”