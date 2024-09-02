Sauk Valley notes: West Carroll snaps skid, Shaner shines, Fulton shuts out Forreston

As the clock hit zeroes in Friday night’s 64-14 home win over River Ridge to open the season, West Carroll football coach Abelardo Sustaita could not even get to his players before the student section rushed the field in celebration.

“I went to go walk over there, and we had the whole student body over there,” he said. “I was telling them, we’re going to win, and a lot of people showed up to see if I was true to my word.

“Thank God the boys played well and backed it up for me.”

Making its eight-man debut, West Carroll ended its long losing streak in convincing fashion in one of the Week 1 highlights in the Sauk Valley area. Sustaita, a former assistant at Amboy, also got his first win.

The team’s losing streak went back to 2019. They did not play varsity football in 2021, and the 2020 season was shortened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After back-to-back 0-9 seasons, West Carroll got things started on the right foot.

“The boys felt ready,” Sustaita said. “The town, the community, that’s the best crowd they’ve had in a long time.”

Sustaita has been preaching to look forward, and not at the past.

He said he kept the “pedal to the medal” for all four quarters.

Although Sustaita is familar with eight-man football, his staff is not. There still is some getting used to formations and plays, but they are off to a good start.

Sustaita said Aiden Buchholz’s rushing performance stood out as the Thunder took advantage of room to run.

“We decided to just keep pounding the ball,” Sustaita said. “It was an awesome feeling.”

Now, the coach said the team just has to keep pushing in the right direction.

“Work on strength and conditioning and fixing the mistakes we can improve,” he said. “Just keep moving forward and get better.”

New varsity quarterback? No problem.

Dixon quarterback Cullen Shaner made sure the Dukes did not miss a beat to open their 2024 season at home against Stillman Valley.

Shaner passed for 285 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-14 Big Northern Conference win at A.C. Bowers Field. He was 24 for 33 through the air to six receivers as Dixon accumulated 419 yards on offense.

“It’s great to get everybody going because it gets everybody excited,” Shaner said. “It’s great to have that many weapons as a quarterback. It’s the best feeling in the world. I can give it to the X, H, Y, Z, F back, whoever we need to, and they’re going to make a play.”

Eli Davidson also had a receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown.

“He had a phenomenal game, and he’s been phenomenal all summer,” “Davidson said of Shaner. “He has the best arm talent I’ve ever seen.”

Fulton shuts out Forreston

Fulton’s 28-0 win over Forreston was the only Week 1 shutout in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference as the Steamers recovered two fumbles in the red zone and intercepted another pass. Dom Kramer had one touchdown rushing and one passing, and Braedon Meyers had a kickoff return touchdown, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Skylier Crooks had a rushing touchdown, fumble recovery and interception.

The Cardinals lost their season opener for only the second time since 2009.

“We got beat in every aspect,” Cardinals coach Keynon Janicke said. “Offensively, we got the ball toward the end zone and put the ball on the ground. Defensively, we didn’t follow all of our rules and assignments and got beat on those plays. On special teams, if you’re going to give up touchdowns, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Fulton quarterback Dom Kramer runs for a gain during Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 action against Forreston at Fulton High School. The Steamers won the game 28-0. (Earleen Hinton)

Sterling has room to improve after loss to Metamora

Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer is determined to make the improvements he and his coaching staff need to make after a 28-9 home loss to Metamora.

The Golden Warriors were shut out in the second half as they were plagued by problems punting the ball, had a long touchdown called back via penalty and were unable to finish a drive with a touchdown after getting to the 1-yard line.

“In all my years, I don’t know that there’s going to be a bigger jump, I hope,” Schlemmer said. “Just the number of green kids that we have playing for us. There’s got to be that jump, and that’s got to come from our coaching staff to get those guys some direction on where they’re going to be.”