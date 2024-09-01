An early look at Week 2 games around Bureau County

Looking ahead to Week 2 games in and around Bureau County:
Princeton (1-0) travels to Rockridge (1-0) for a Three Rivers crossover with the Rockets in a battle of the division favorites and defending champions.
Bureau Valley (1-0) plays a nonconference game at Ridgeview/Lexington (0-1).
St. Bede (0-1) makes its home debut against Eureka (1-0) in a nonconference game.
Hall (0-1) plays a Three Rivers crossover at Erie-Prophetstown (1-0).
ALO (1-0) travels to Sciota West Prairie (0-1) in eight-man football.
In other Three Rivers crossovers:
Mendota (0-1) plays at Newman (0-1).
Monmouth-Roseville (1-0) plays at Orion (1-0).
Riverdale (1-0) plays at Kewanee (0-1).
Sherrard (0-1) travels to Mercer County (0-1).
In other area games:
L-P (1-0) travels to Metamora (1-0)
Stark County (1-0) plays at Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0)