An early look at Week 2 games around Bureau County

The Princeton defense swarms Newman's Evan Bushman Friday night at Bryant Field. The Tigers won 28-14. PHS travels to Rockridge for a Three Rivers crossover of defending division champions. (Mike vaughn)

Looking ahead to Week 2 games in and around Bureau County:

Princeton (1-0) travels to Rockridge (1-0) for a Three Rivers crossover with the Rockets in a battle of the division favorites and defending champions.

Bureau Valley (1-0) plays a nonconference game at Ridgeview/Lexington (0-1).

St. Bede (0-1) makes its home debut against Eureka (1-0) in a nonconference game.

Hall (0-1) plays a Three Rivers crossover at Erie-Prophetstown (1-0).

ALO (1-0) travels to Sciota West Prairie (0-1) in eight-man football.

In other Three Rivers crossovers:

Mendota (0-1) plays at Newman (0-1).

Monmouth-Roseville (1-0) plays at Orion (1-0).

Riverdale (1-0) plays at Kewanee (0-1).

Sherrard (0-1) travels to Mercer County (0-1).

In other area games:

L-P (1-0) travels to Metamora (1-0)

Stark County (1-0) plays at Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0)