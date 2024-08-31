BCR Week 1 scoreboard

Here’s a look at area scores from Week 1 of the 2024 football season
Bureau County teams
ALO 36, Ridgewood 8
Bureau Valley 28, Monmouth United 8
Downs Tri-Valley 22, St. Bede 16
Princeton 27, Newman 14
Orion 42, Hall 14
Three Rivers Conference
Erie-Prophetstown 13, Kewanee 6
Monmouth-Roseville 50, Mercer County 14
Riverdale 23, Mendota 12
Rockridge 42, Sherrard 6
Other area games
Annawan/Wethersfield 42, South Fulton co-op 0
Aurora Christian 24, Marquette 19
Byron def. Rock Falls
Fulton 28, Forreston 0
Geneseo 48, Chicago Noble Comer 0
Dixon 56, Stillman Valley 14
Farmington 33, Illini West 0
LaSalle-Peru 18, United Township 16
Le-Win 32, Morrison 6
Macon Meridian 34, Fieldcrest 28
Metamora 28, Sterling 9
Plano 17, Ottawa 14
Streator 20, Decatur Eisenhowser 14