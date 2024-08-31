BCR Week 1 scoreboard

Here’s a look at area scores from Week 1 of the 2024 football season

Bureau County teams

ALO 36, Ridgewood 8

Bureau Valley 28, Monmouth United 8

Downs Tri-Valley 22, St. Bede 16

Princeton 27, Newman 14

Orion 42, Hall 14

Three Rivers Conference

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Kewanee 6

Monmouth-Roseville 50, Mercer County 14

Riverdale 23, Mendota 12

Rockridge 42, Sherrard 6

Other area games

Annawan/Wethersfield 42, South Fulton co-op 0

Aurora Christian 24, Marquette 19

Byron def. Rock Falls

Fulton 28, Forreston 0

Geneseo 48, Chicago Noble Comer 0

Dixon 56, Stillman Valley 14

Farmington 33, Illini West 0

LaSalle-Peru 18, United Township 16

Le-Win 32, Morrison 6

Macon Meridian 34, Fieldcrest 28

Metamora 28, Sterling 9

Plano 17, Ottawa 14

Streator 20, Decatur Eisenhowser 14