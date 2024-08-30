Plainfield South football vs. Yorkville score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Plainfield South faces Yorkville to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Alex Mielcarz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Plainfield South vs. Yorkville kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorkville High School

Plainfield South-Yorkville preview

About the Cougars: Plainfield South had losing streaks of four and three games as a largely young roster learned on the job. Now the Cougars have plenty of experience in the hopes of making a rather violent turnaround in regards to the win column. The offense has some returning pieces with QB Cody Hogan, WR Caleb Pierceall and OL Donte Green, while the defense will be a bit of a work in progress anchored by DB David Obadein, who is drawing some Division I interest.

About the Foxes: Yorkville was a bit of a surprise as SPC West Division champions last season, but it all points back to the team’s defensive rigor. The Foxes allowed just 48 points in five league games and put teams in difficult positions all season. Look for Yorkville to try to follow the same blueprint this season, especially considering the unit will be anchored by Kent State-bound defensive lineman Bryce Griffin. The offense isn’t devoid of returning talent with productive running back and wide receiver Dyllan Malone, a Northern Illinois recruit, returning to the fold.

FND Pick: Yorkville

How to watch Plainfield South vs. Yorkville football game livestream

The Plainfield South vs. Yorkville game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates