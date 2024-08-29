The Herald-News Prep Football Capsules for Week 1 of the 2024 season

Joliet Catholic’s Keegan Farnaus skips through a hole against St. Ignatius last season. Farnaus is one of 13 returning starters for the Hilltoppers who set aim on trying to win the program's 16th state title. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Nonconference

Joliet Central (0-9 in 2023) at Stagg (3-6)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central currently is in the midst of a 34-game losing streak, but coach Thomas Hart is confident his team is capable of ending that slide in the near future. It could start here with a Stagg program that also has struggled to post significant win totals recently, having last posted a winning season in 2005. The Steelmen will have to lean heavily on the more experienced players in the early going and have an experienced quarterback under center in Paul Slick. But the biggest thing that absolutely has to improve for Joliet Central is its effort on the defensive side of the football; the Steelmen gave up at least 46 points in all but one game last season, including 49 to Stagg in a Week 1 loss.

About the Chargers: Jacob O’Connor takes over the program from Colt Nero, who managed to net just five victories over four seasons leading the Chargers. Nero seemed to be building a little momentum, however, after scuffling through back-to-back winless seasons in 2021 (six games) and 2022. Stagg has a really brutal slate in the newly formed Southwest Valley Conference and would like to gain some positive momentum with a win here. Two-way performer Olaf Kozub is a huge piece in the Chargers attack after running for almost 900 yards last season and collecting nearly 60 tackles on defense.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Stagg

Plainfield North at Yorkville Football Plainfield North receiver Omar Coleman (11) gets yards after a catch against Yorkville defender Jack Ferguson (12) during a game at Yorkville last season. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Plainfield North (4-6) at Lockport (5-5)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Don’t let Plainfield North’s sub-.500 record fool you. This was a very good football team that played a rigorous schedule a year ago. The Tigers are doing that once again. In fact, it actually got a bit stronger with the additional of York in Week 2. That rigorous schedule was a proving ground for a roster full of nonseniors that will lay the foundation for what could be a very good football team. Defensively the Tigers return six starters, keyed by linebacker Andrew Elkarah, while the offense has several key players returning at skill positions such as Omar Coleman and Jack Tota.

About the Porters: Lockport jumps right into the fire with a relatively inexperienced team, as the Porters are facing the first of eight teams on its schedule that were postseason bound a year ago. Lockport teams typically are engineered around defense, and this squad seems to be no different. The lion’s share of returning players for Lockport anchor that side of the football. Linebackers Payton Roberson and John Sherrod should be bedrocks on the Porters’ defense, while defensive end Mike Pratt could evolve into a terror for the opposition, as well. Offensively, the Porters likely have as many questions as answers at this point, but a typically pesky Plainfield North defense isn’t likely to allow them extra time to settle in.

FND Pick: Plainfield North

Joliet West (8-2) at Shepard (3-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Joliet West had arguably the program’s best-ever regular season, with eight wins before bowing out of the postseason with a loss to St. Ignatius. The Tigers believe they can use that infusion of momentum in the program to catapult them to great things this season. Although replacing quarterback Juan Rico will be a substantial challenge for the offense, the defensive unit has a leg up with the return of KeShawn Wiley, Micah McNair and Austin Kitti. That unit will be leaned on early as some new talent is infused into the offensive attack.

About the Astros: Shepard has posted back-to-back 3-6 seasons, a regression from a pattern of consecutive playoff appearances that stretched back six campaigns prior to what the Astros hope is a little hiccup. There are some offense threats that Joliet West will need to stay aware of in seniors Zion Coles, Anthony Loughran and Cameren Tyron.

FND Pick: Joliet West

Lincoln-Way West (9-3) at Blue Island Eisenhower (7-4)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West had a solid class of seniors graduate last season as they reached the Class 7A quarterfinals, but the cupboard is far from bare as the Warriors try to repeat that run this season. Linebacker Josh Veldman rocketed up recruiting boards in the offseason and ultimately chose Northwestern. He’ll be looked to lead the defensive unit. Offensively, expect Lincoln-Way West to utilize its weapons, with Austin Roswell and Dre Coates providing a dynamic wide receiving group.

About the Cardinals: Eisenhower has one of the state’s more explosive athletes in Andre Lovett, an Illinois commit, and he should anchor the fortunes of the Cardinals this season. And while Eisenhower has been a playoff team in each of the last four playoff contested seasons, they did so under Sheamus Murphy, who completed a swift rebuild of the program. Murphy departed in the offseason and leaves Vincent Holmes to keep the program’s positive progress intact.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Bradley-Bourbonnais (7-4) at Plainfield East (4-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais surged into the second round of the playoffs and was barely edged out by Normal Community in its quest to go deeper in 7A. Some key components are gone due to graduation, most notably Ethan Kohl, who broke nearly every Bradley-Bourbonnais passing record in school history, some of which were set by his father, current head coach Mike Kohl. Another member of Kohl’s lineage, Gavin, will take over the offense, which will feature dangerous runner Kevonte Sutton out of the backfield.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East was surging in the second half of the season last year but ran out of time in its quest to earn a playoff berth. The Bengals started 0-4, but almost ran the table in conference play, suffering its only league loss when it was edged out by Joliet West. Plainfield East’s talent base took a substantial hit when two-way standout Quinn Morris elected to transfer to Naperville North, but there are plenty of other players capable of helping fill the void, including sophomore WR Jayden Cawthon and RB Daniel Thomas.

FND Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Class 2A semi-final playoff football game between Moroa-Forsyth at Wimington Wilmington's Kyle Farrell (8) runs behind the blocking of Braeden Anderson (1) during Class 2A semi-final playoff football game between Maroa-Forsyth and Wilmington last season. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Hope Academy (11-2) at Wilmington (13-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Hope Academy reached the semifinals in 1A last season, and while many people will point to the graduation of QB Eddie Jenkins Jr. as a possible reason for the decline of the Eagles, it’s likely foolish to discount the possibility that Hope Academy can keep things rolling. The Eagles have uncharacteristically good size in the trenches, most notably two-way linemen Kennedy Washington and Lavant Cunningham, while Justin Houston seems poised to try to fill a good portion of the void left by Jenkins’ departure.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington captured its second state title in three years and did so in rather convincing fashion. There’s plenty of reason to believe the Wildcats will be a substantial threat to make a run at another title. Both Ryan Kettmann and Kyle Farrell return to anchor Wilmington’s offense out of the double wing, and while graduation did take some of the in-the-trenches players who make Wilmington go, there’s enough of a foundation left to make opponents quake.

FND Pick: Wilmington

Coal City (8-3) at Morris (11-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Coalers: It is probably easier to list who Coal City doesn’t have coming back than the laundry list of players returning from last year’s second-round playoff qualifier. RB Landin Benson is a huge piece in the offensive attack and is closing in on multiple Coal City school records, but he also benefits from having several experienced offensive lineman clearing him a path to do damage. The defense also has multiple returners. Coal City’s three losses last season came to Morris in Week 1 and later to a pair of state champions in Wilmington (Class 2A) and Rochester (Class 4A).

About Morris: Yes, Morris lost some big-time players to graduation, but quality programs have a knack for being able to offset those losses with another crop of players chomping at the bit to make their mark. That certainly appears to be the case for Morris. Brady Varner has the unenviable task of replacing Carter Button under center, but he should benefit from having a bevy of capable receivers to throw to and a few experienced offensive linemen to protect his back.

FND Pick: Morris

El Paso-Gridley (6-4) at Reed-Custer (3-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Titans: El Paso-Gridley has strung together three straight playoff appearances, and if the Titans are poised to make it a fourth it will likely lean heavily on its interior line play to set the tone. That’s where most of the experience returns for the Titans, who have made first-round exits from the postseason in each of those three recent playoff appearances, and the hope is that the untested skill players can quickly get up to speed.

About the Comets: At first glance, the 3-6 record of Reed-Custer would indicate a team that was pretty far removed from the playoff chase, but closer inspection shows a team that narrowly missed writing a very different story for itself. Three narrow losses completely changed the landscape of that season, and a number of returners back combined with a few breaks in the right direction could have the Comets in the mix once again. The biggest challenge for Reed-Custer is finding a lead running back in an offense that tends to rely heavily on a workhorse ballcarrier.

FND Pick: El Paso-Gridley

Homewood-Flossmoor (5-5) at Bolingbrook (3-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Homewood-Flossmoor barely squeezed into the playoffs last year, but could be a sleeping giant with several capable players returning. It’s important to get off to a quick start for H-F, as the second half of its schedule contains a number of obstacles, but several big-time pieces return, particularly on the offensive line in DeAndre Clemons and Kellen Gamble. QB RJ McDonald has plenty of experience guiding the offense, while DL Jarvis Bey Jr. has the potential to be a major menace for opponents to have to deal with.

About the Raiders: Although the two schools now are in different conferences, Bolingbrook and Homewood-Flossmoor have a long-standing rivalry that is played for the Alec Anderson Trophy, honoring a former coach and administrator at both schools who died suddenly in 2013. Bolingbrook definitely wants to put last season’s disappointing showing behind it and will need to make big strides on offense to make that happen. Most of Bolingbrook’s returning muscle comes on defensive, most notably defensive back CJ Jones, who has committed to Cincinnati.

FND Pick: Homewood-Flossmoor

Iowa City (6-4) at Joliet Catholic (10-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Little Hawks: After back-to-back losses to start the 2023 season, including a 48-13 loss to Joliet Catholic in the season opener, the Little Hawks put together a fine stretch over the rest of the season, winning six of eight games. Joliet Catholic shocked Iowa City last year and, although the road trip to Joliet won’t be easy, odds are Iowa City will be a little bit more prepared for the challenge the Hilltoppers provide.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic might not have the headline-grabbing talent such as Herald-News Defensive Player of the Year Dillon Johnson, now at Wisconsin, but what the Hilltoppers do have is a solid foundation of returning performers who understand the expectations of the program. The defense will miss Johnson, but with solid linebackers Daniel Rouse and Nick Bueno, some solid defensive linemen returning along with three of four members of last year’s secondary, JCA might not lose much in the aggregate. Offensively, expect a three-headed monster in the backfield that includes Larry Stringham, Keegan Farnaus and Nate Magrini, who have the benefit of running behind an experienced offensive line, to try to pound the opposition into submission.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

Minooka (8-3) at Rock Island (3-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Minooka overwhelmed Rock Island last season utilizing a roster full of experienced players to establish the tone. The shoe might be on the other foot this time, but Minooka still has a few players in key places to lean on. Defensive anchors will be linebacker Brady Kozlowski, safety Nathan Gonzalez and defensive lineman Zach Puracchio. Minooka allowed just 98 points to opponents in the regular season last year, something of a hallmark of the program recently. The Indians need that trend to continue as its offensive front is made up largely of new names who might need a little time to adapt to varsity speed.

About the Rocks: Rock Island played a lot of underclassmen last season, and it stands to reason there will be a dividend paid for those struggles. It all comes down to how much those younger players learned from the experience. QB Jae’Vion Clark-Pugh improved over the course of the season and will likely be a thorn in the side of many foes. Isaiss Duarte is a key-two way performer for the Rocks and should be an anchor for the team, particularly from his linebacker position.

FND Pick: Minooka

Noble/Muchin (4-5) at Peotone (7-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mountain Lions: Noble/Muchin plays in one of the lower divisions in the Chicago Public League, where member schools aren’t eligible to qualify for the state playoffs. The Mountain Lions have existed as a program since 2011, having recorded only one winning season in school history, in 2017.

About the Blue Devils: Peotone has reached the playoffs in each of the past four seasons and would welcome the opportunity to get the season off on the right foot with a deeper-than-usual Illinois Central Eight schedule looming. WIth Chase Rivera pacing a bruising running attack, Peotone will look to set tempo with that ground game, but might be more capable of going vertical than teams of Peotone’s past with experienced quarterback Ruben Velasco returning.

FND Pick: Peotone

Oak Lawn (1-8) at Romeoville (1-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Oak Lawn: Oak Lawn started last season with a 21-14 victory over Romeoville and things promptly went down hill from there. The Spartans lost eight consecutive games after the win, surrendering almost 300 points in the process. Improvements on both sides of the ball are a must as the Spartans didn’t exactly post a ton of points, scoring more than two touchdowns in only three games last season.

About Romeoville: If Romeoville continues to struggle, it won’t be for lack of personnel. Thirty seniors return for the Spartans this season, a higher number than they’ve had on the entire varsity roster at times in the recent past. Romeoville will look to QB Richard Conley to lead them into battle on offense. The key for Romeoville will be developing some of that new-found depth into trusted players who can be worked into the rotation. In the early going, the Spartans will have multiple players expected to perform double duty.

FND Pick: Romeoville

Plainfield South (2-7) at Yorkville (6-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cougars: Plainfield South had losing streaks of four and three games as a largely young roster learned on the job. Now the Cougars have plenty of experience in the hopes of making a rather violent turnaround in regards to the win column. The offense has some returning pieces with QB Cody Hogan, WR Caleb Pierceall and OL Donte Green, while the defense will be a bit of a work in progress anchored by DB David Obadein, who is drawing some Division I interest.

About the Foxes: Yorkville was a bit of a surprise as SPC West Division champions last season, but it all points back to the team’s defensive rigor. The Foxes allowed just 48 points in five league games and put teams in difficult positions all season. Look for Yorkville to try to follow the same blueprint this season, especially considering the unit will be anchored by Kent State-bound defensive lineman Bryce Griffin. The offense isn’t devoid of returning talent with productive running back and wide receiver Dyllan Malone, a Northern Illinois recruit, returning to the fold.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Providence’s Gavin Hagan gets a pick in the final minutes of their Class 4A semifinal game against St. Francis. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Providence (8-5) at Wheaton North (7-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Celtics: Either by design or having its hand forced, Providence played a lot of underclassmen on a regular basis. The results were all over the map at times, but the benefits of getting so many players battle scars in a rigorous CCL/ESCC schedule should become clear relatively soon. Gavin Hagan served as something of a utility knife for Providence last season and seemed to excel wherever he was placed. Hagan likely will be part of a talented secondary that also includes ballhawking safety Luke Leverett. Offensively, Providence won’t be as polished a product as the Celtics were still sorting out the quarterback position in camp, but the defense might good enough to hold them afloat in many a game.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North could be a solid football team this season, but if that’s the case, the core of this year’s Falcon crew will look a lot different than last year’s group that reached the second round of the playoffs. That’s because the leaders of last year’s team largely have departed via graduation. But there’s still some notable talent in the Wheaton North stable. Wide receiver Rich Schilling could be a potent weapon provided the Falcons sort out their quarterback situation. Defensively, the keys will be linebacker Dylan Jung, who also will be pulling double duty as the Falcons lead running back, and junior Shane Diericx, who made a huge impression on the unit as a then sophomore.

FND Pick: Providence

Seneca (11-1) at Tremont (0-9)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca completed an undefeated regular season for the second consecutive year, falling to eventual state champion Wilmington in the quarterfinal round in the 2023 playoffs. But a very large portion of that team has graduated, including the entire offensive line that paved the way for over 3,500 rushing yards. In all, Seneca has only three starters returning, a number that includes RB Nathan Grant. On the plus side, many of the reserves got plenty of playing time when Seneca ran away from most of its opponents last season, but will they be able to step into the voids left by last year’s regulars?

About the Turks: Tremont bottomed out last season, but the Turks are hopeful that increased participation alongside of the fact multiple positions were manned by underclassmen will make for an uptick in more competitive efforts this season. Tremont will look to Blaine Williams, Brody Morris and Brett Bane to lead the way early on and lessen the burden on them as the season goes along as more inexperienced players on the roster gain more playing time.

FND Pick: Seneca

Waukegan (1-8) at Plainfield Central (4-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Waukegan hasn’t had a winning season since 2007 and hasn’t won more than two games since 2011. Last year’s win over Round Lake in the season opener was one of only three victories the program has had since 2016. Despite this, Waukegan thinks it may be poised to take some strides in the right direction. The Bulldogs have their largest senior class in recent memory, many of whom can be safely considered experienced in the realm of varsity football, having played regularly since their sophomore season. How much of a jump they can make will largely depend on how much the defense can improve, as Waukegan allowed more than 40 points a game to opponents in their eight losses last year.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central has made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, but if the Wildcats are able to make it three for four in that department, they will do so under a new coach in Robbie Carriger. Carriger, a Plainfield Central alum, took over for Robert Keane, who stepped down after last season to assume control of the Plainfield Central baseball program. This year’s version of Plainfield Central will lean heavily on standouts in the trenches, most notably Kaveon Lee. The Wildcats also look to get more offense on the board, something receivers Tyler Major and Stephon Griffin should play a major part in.

FND Pick: Plainfield Central

Lemont (5-5) at Libertyville (5-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Lemont managed to collect a conference championship last season despite a .500 record. Lemont could have the pieces in place to put together a better overall mark this season, considering nine offensive starters return, anchored by a pair of top-shelf offensive linemen in Jake Sulzberger and Chase Indestad. The key will be how quickly Lemont’s defense manages to jell, and it will get a trial by fire against two very good nonconference opponents to start the season as Geneva lurks in Week 2.

About the Wildcats: Libertyville took a step forward last season largely due to the efforts of a potent combo of Quinn Schambow, an Oklahoma State baseball commit, at quarterback and Blaise LaVista at wideout. Schambow threw for 2,505 yards last season and 31 touchdowns, 15 of which were corralled by LaVista as he stacked up 1,091 receiving yards. Defensive lineman Myles Batesky holds Division I offers, and West Point commit Rhett VanBoening holds down another spot up front very effectively. The combination of offense and defense should make the WIldcats a factor in a very difficult North Suburban Conference race.

FND Pick: Libertyville

Lincoln-Way Central (9-2) at St. Charles East (1-8)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: After three playoff contested seasons without a berth, Lincoln-Way Central stormed back to relevancy with an 8-1 regular season and a second-round playoff appearance. A lot turned around in coach Dave Woodburn’s first season with the program, but graduation losses will test the program’s ability to sustain the revolutionary improvement the program undertook in 2023. There’s still some foundational pieces here including lineman Christopher Biel and Ethan Toosley on offense and linebacker Ben Bernier and cornerback Nolan Morrill on defense.

About the Saints: St. Charles East copped just a solitary win last season, the program’s least successful campaign since 2003. In order for the Saints to be able to rebuild toward a better overall product, they are going to need substantial improvements on both sides of the football with mostly new names assuming key roles. JT Padron will engineer the offense and likely lean on seasoned receiver Sheko Gjokaj. Defensively, linebacker Luke Herrera and defensive back Sean Keegan are key cogs, but are going to need a lot of help from untested teammates to improve on a defensive effort that allowed over 30 points per game on average.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Lincoln-Way East's Zion Gist runs the ball during the IHSA class 8A semifinal playoff game against Barrington last season. Gist, a Western Michigan commit, will be a key cog in the Griffins offense this year. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Maine South (10-2) at Lincoln-Way East (13-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: There is experience on both sides of the football for Maine South, and there’s a realistic expectation that this group should go farther in the postseason than the quarterfinal round that has ousted them in each of the past two postseason. Potent offensive weapons QB Constantine Coines (25 passing TD, 12 rushing TD) and RB Michael Dullomo (20 total touchdowns) are the guiding forces for what could be an outstanding offensive unit, while the offensive line is loaded with experience and should give the offense plenty of time to be as creative as they want. There’s also plenty to behold on the defensive side, including defensive lineman Tyler Fortis (Eastern Illinois).

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East already was poised to be one of the state’s best teams before Bolingbrook transfer QB Jonas Williams took things up a notch for the Griffins. Adding Williams to the offensive attack will give the Griffins one of the state’s most potent offensive attacks and changes the balance of how the Griffins might attack things on offense. A run-heavy offense was the expectation with Western Michigan recruit Zion Gist, but the addition of Williams likely will leave opponents grasping at straws. There’s also the problem of a Lincoln-Way East defense that has been extraordinary the past couple of seasons and is anchored by arguably the state’s best pair of defensive linemen in Caden O’Rourke (Northwestern) and Jacob Alexander.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way East