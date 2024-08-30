Plainfield North football vs. Lockport score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Plainfield North takes on Lockport to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Randy Whalen will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Plainfield North vs. Lockport kickoff: 6 p.m.

Where: Lockport Township High School

About the Tigers: Don’t let Plainfield North’s sub-.500 record fool you. This was a very good football team that played a rigorous schedule a year ago. The Tigers are doing that once again. In fact, it actually got a bit stronger with the additional of York in Week 2. That rigorous schedule was a proving ground for a roster full of nonseniors that will lay the foundation for what could be a very good football team. Defensively the Tigers return six starters, keyed by linebacker Andrew Elkarah, while the offense has several key players returning at skill positions such as Omar Coleman and Jack Tota.

About the Porters: Lockport jumps right into the fire with a relatively inexperienced team, as the Porters are facing the first of eight teams on its schedule that were postseason bound a year ago. Lockport teams typically are engineered around defense, and this squad seems to be no different. The lion’s share of returning players for Lockport anchor that side of the football. Linebackers Payton Roberson and John Sherrod should be bedrocks on the Porters’ defense, while defensive end Mike Pratt could evolve into a terror for the opposition, as well. Offensively, the Porters likely have as many questions as answers at this point, but a typically pesky Plainfield North defense isn’t likely to allow them extra time to settle in.

