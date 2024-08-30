Newman Central Catholic football vs. Princeton score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Newman Central Catholic faces Princeton to open Week 1 of the 2024 season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Newman Central Catholic vs. Princeton kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Princeton High School

Newman-Princeton preview

About the Tigers: Princeton went 10-2, 5-0 last season and has won six straight Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division titles, and the Tigers were predicted to win the championship once again in a preseason coaches’ poll. The Tigers have won four straight games over Newman, including shutouts in each of the past three seasons (20-0 in 2023, 37-0 in 2022 and 41-0 in 2021). Princeton returns most of its top offensive weapons from last season, including tight end Noah LaPorte (517 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns in 2023), a Northwestern recruit, and running backs Casey Etheridge (1,897 yards, 29 TDs) and Ace Christiansen (738 yards, 8 TDs). Three-year starting tackle Cade Odell will anchor the offensive line. Princeton’s defense returns several of its top tacklers, including Arthur Burden (84 tackles), Ian Morris (83 tackles) and Common Green (73 tackles).

About the Comets: Newman went 7-3, 3-2 last season and was picked to finished second in the Three Rivers Rock in a preseason coaches poll. The Comets return several key defenders, including linebacker Daniel Kelly, who led the team in tackles in each of the past two seasons, and cornerback Cody McBride, who had three interceptions last year. … Senior Brady Williamson will be the Comets’ lead running back. … Evan Bushman returns for his third season as the team’s QB after throwing for more than 1,500 yards and 14 TDs last fall.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Postgame analysis:

