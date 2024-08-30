Neuqua Valley football vs. Oswego score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Neuqua Valley faces Oswego to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Neuqua Valley vs. Oswego kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Oswego High School

Neuqua Valley-Oswego preview

About the Wildcats: The Wildcats were second in the DuPage Valley Conference last season and return nine starters, with the defense featuring senior defensive back Nick Pape and junior defensive back Andrew Hoffman, both returning all-conference players. All-conference linebacker Zach Schaefer and all-conference lineman Ryan Mascari also return. Mascari has been a standout at defensive tackle but had to play tight end and right tackle at times last year. Quarterback Kiet Truong possesses a lot of potential and will help determine just how good the Wildcats will be this season.

About the Panthers: Oswego bounced back from a rare losing season in 2022 to return to the playoffs last season – and the tone was set in last year’s 13-0 shutout of Neuqua Valley in Week 1. A stingy defense allowed just 70 regular-season points. Senior linebacker Carson Cooney, an Iowa recruit and third-year varsity player, is the ringleader of that group and one of five seniors that played up as sophomores. He’s flanked by another talented linebacker in Mikey Claycombe as well as Easton Ruby. Senior Jeremiah Cain, a Northern Iowa recruit, is a big-play threat at wide receiver for senior QB Brett Connolly who also sees time at defensive back. The Panthers have quite a schedule to start their season – home games with Neuqua and Joliet Catholic.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego

Postgame analysis:

