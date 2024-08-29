2024 Record Newspapers Football Capsules for Week 1

Nonconference games

Neuqua Valley (7-4 last season) at Oswego (6-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: The Wildcats were second in the DuPage Valley Conference last season and return nine starters, with the defense featuring senior defensive back Nick Pape and junior defensive back Andrew Hoffman, both returning all-conference players. All-conference linebacker Zach Schaefer and all-conference lineman Ryan Mascari also return. Mascari has been a standout at defensive tackle but had to play tight end and right tackle at times last year. Quarterback Kiet Truong possesses a lot of potential and will help determine just how good the Wildcats will be this season.

About the Panthers: Oswego bounced back from a rare losing season in 2022 to return to the playoffs last season – and the tone was set in last year’s 13-0 shutout of Neuqua Valley in Week 1. A stingy defense allowed just 70 regular-season points. Senior linebacker Carson Cooney, an Iowa recruit and third-year varsity player, is the ringleader of that group and one of five seniors that played up as sophomores. He’s flanked by another talented linebacker in Mikey Claycombe as well as Easton Ruby. Senior Jeremiah Cain, a Northern Iowa recruit, is a big-play threat at wide receiver for senior QB Brett Connolly who also sees time at defensive back. The Panthers have quite a schedule to start their season – home games with Neuqua and Joliet Catholic.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego

Waubonsie Valley (4-5 last season) at Oswego East (3-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Adam Pucylowski, previously defensive coordinator at Naperville Central, takes over as head coach at Waubonsie. The Warriors beat Oswego East 28-7 in last year’s season opener and went on to a four-win improvement from a winless 2022 season. Waubonsie has a senior-heavy roster led by two-way starter Stefan Popov, one of four returning starters on the offensive line. Chrisjan Simmons, a 5-foot-7, 183-pound senior, will be running behind them. Joshua Tinney, who had three interceptions last season and allowed only three receptions to his assigned receiver, leads three returning starters in the Waubonsie defensive backfield.

About the Wolves: Oswego East is seeking a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014. The Wolves have big holes to fill up front, the graduation of their entire starting offensive line with two now playing Division I football. Junior quarterback Niko Villacci returns after starting last year as a sophomore. Also returning in the backfield is junior Jasiah Watson, who showed flashes of serious talent as a sophomore. Nigel Grisby, a senior defensive back committed to Indiana State, and senior Andy Pohlman lead a strong defensive backfield.

FND Pick: Waubonsie Valley

Sandwich (8-4 in 2023) at Manteno (4-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich, which followed up an 0-9 season by forfeiting the entire 2022 campaign, was the Cinderella of the state last fall, going 6-3 in the regular season and making it all the way to Class 4A’s quarterfinals. The Indians won’t be surprising anyone this season, but they might not need to as they bring back a pair of 1,000-yard rushers (Simeion Harris and Nick Michalek), QB Brady Behringer, LB Jeffrey Ashley and their anchor in the trenches, OL/DL Tate Frieders. Head coach Kris Cassie has hinted the Indians may throw a little more out of their wing-T offense, and they may need to in this intriguing matchup.

About the Panthers: Sandwich won last season’s matchup 34-14, the first half of an 0-2 start against old old Interstate 8 Conference rivals now in the Kishwaukee River (Plano being the other one) that ultimately cost the Panthers a playoff spot when they finished the season 4-5. Aside from those opening two losses and end-of-season losses to Illinois Central Eight powerhouses Wilmington and Coal City, Manteno was awfully good, going 4-1. It brings back a significant number of starters – most notably RB/QB Niko Akiyama, QB Connor Harrod and Illinois State commit OL/DL Cooper Monk – in a bid to return to the playoffs after a rare in recent history three-year drought.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

-- JT Pedelty

Plano (5-5) at Ottawa (3-6)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday at King Field

About the Reapers: Former Streator head coach Kyle Tutt was unexpectedly elevated to Plano’s head coaching position mid-summer and takes over a Reapers roster with a lot of turnover after a playoff-qualifying, 5-5 2023. At Streator, Tutt ran a possession-controlling short passing game with occasional home-run tries down the field; while Plano last season ran much of its offense through now-graduated star RB Waleed Johnson. QB/LB Kaiden Schimandle and FB/DL Kolten Schimandle are expected to be primary weapons in this fall’s Reapers attack. Plano will also be looking to replace much of a defense that surrendered 28 or more points only once in 2023, though the D-line looked promising throughout the summer offseason.

About the Pirates: Ottawa went 3-6 last season, the first of those six losses a 33-20 decision at the hands of Plano in Week 1 at Reaper Stadium. A junior-heavy team this fall, the Pirates are counting on last year’s experience translating to this year’s success. As the preseason drew to a close, head coach Chad Gross seemed to be on a path of starting the season alternating the speedy Weston Averkamp and strong-armed Mark Munson at quarterback. RB/ Archer Cechowicz and OL/DL Evan Paris are also key returners for the Pirates, who after this one have back-to-back visits to archrivals Streator in Week 2 and La Salle-Peru in Week 3. Improving on its 28.6 points allowed per game allowed last season will be a must.

Friday Night Drive pick: Ottawa

-- JT Pedelty

Southwest Prairie Conference

Plainfield South (2-7) at Yorkville (6-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cougars: Plainfield South had losing streaks of four and three games as a largely young roster learned on the job. The two wins in head coach Jake Brosman’s first season was the program’s fewest in nearly 20 years. Now the Cougars have plenty of experience in the hopes of making a rather violent turnaround in regards to the win column. The offense has some returning pieces with QB Cody Hogan, WR Caleb Pierceall and OL Donte Green while the defense will be a little bit of a work in progress and will be anchored by DB David Obadein, who is drawing some Division I interest.

About the Foxes: Yorkville was a bit of a surprise as SPC West Division champions last season – the program’s first conference championship in 33 years – but it all points back to the team’s defensive rigor. The Foxes allowed just 48 points in five league games and put teams in difficult positions all season long. Look for Yorkville to try to follow the same blueprint this season, especially considering the unit will be anchored by Kent State-bound defensive lineman Bryce Griffin. Luke Zook is back for his third varsity season at safety, and will also play some running back. The offense isn’t devoid of returning talent with wide receiver Dyllan Malone, a Northern Illinois recruit and another third-year varsity player, returning to the fold.

FND Pick: Yorkville