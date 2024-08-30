Maine South football vs. Lincoln-Way East score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Maine South faces Lincoln-Way East to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Maine South vs. Lincoln-Way East kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lincoln-Way East High School

About the Hawks: There is experience on both sides of the football for Maine South, and there’s a realistic expectation that this group should go farther in the postseason than the quarterfinal round that has ousted them in each of the past two postseason. Potent offensive weapons QB Constantine Coines (25 passing TD, 12 rushing TD) and RB Michael Dullomo (20 total touchdowns) are the guiding forces for what could be an outstanding offensive unit, while the offensive line is loaded with experience and should give the offense plenty of time to be as creative as they want. There’s also plenty to behold on the defensive side, including defensive lineman Tyler Fortis (Eastern Illinois).

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East already was poised to be one of the state’s best teams before Bolingbrook transfer QB Jonas Williams took things up a notch for the Griffins. Adding Williams to the offensive attack will give the Griffins one of the state’s most potent offensive attacks and changes the balance of how the Griffins might attack things on offense. A run-heavy offense was the expectation with Western Michigan recruit Zion Gist, but the addition of Williams likely will leave opponents grasping at straws. There’s also the problem of a Lincoln-Way East defense that has been extraordinary the past couple of seasons and is anchored by arguably the state’s best pair of defensive linemen in Caden O’Rourke (Northwestern) and Jacob Alexander.

The Maine South-Lincoln-Way East game is available on the NFHS Network

