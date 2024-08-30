Larkin football vs. Geneva score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Larkin faces Geneva to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Larkin vs. Geneva kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Geneva High School

About the Vikings: Coming off a season where they saw their highest win total since 2015, Geneva is looking to get off on the right foot once again. Georgia commit Talyn Taylor is back for his final season with the Vikings, and looks to be a threat on the offense all season long after missing four games last season with an injury. The Vikings will also be with a new quarterback after the graduation of Nate Stempowski, with either senior Tony Chahino or junior Brock Phillips expected to fill that role. The main question will come on defense after losing some key players like Charlie Winterhalter and Tommy Diamond. Marmion transfer Gavin Burt is expected to be a key piece of that defense, but the Week 1 matchup will show where they stand.

About the Royals: The Royals will be facing their first non-Upstate Eight opponent since 2017 when they take on the Vikings. Larkin went 3-6 in their first season under Vincent Ray, missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. But with a good majority of players from last season returning, the Royals could put up a good fight.

