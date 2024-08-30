Iowa City football vs. Joliet Catholic score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Iowa City faces Joliet Catholic to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Iowa City vs. Joliet Catholic kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Joliet Memorial Stadium

Iowa City-Joliet Catholic preview

About the Little Hawks: After back-to-back losses to start the 2023 season, including a 48-13 loss to Joliet Catholic in the season opener, the Little Hawks put together a fine stretch over the rest of the season, winning six of eight games. Joliet Catholic shocked Iowa City last year and, although the road trip to Joliet won’t be easy, odds are Iowa City will be a little bit more prepared for the challenge the Hilltoppers provide.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic might not have the headline-grabbing talent such as Herald-News Defensive Player of the Year Dillon Johnson, now at Wisconsin, but what the Hilltoppers do have is a solid foundation of returning performers who understand the expectations of the program. The defense will miss Johnson, but with solid linebackers Daniel Rouse and Nick Bueno, some solid defensive linemen returning along with three of four members of last year’s secondary, JCA might not lose much in the aggregate. Offensively, expect a three-headed monster in the backfield that includes Larry Stringham, Keegan Farnaus and Nate Magrini, who have the benefit of running behind an experienced offensive line, to try to pound the opposition into submission.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: