Glenbard East football vs. Willowbrook score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Glenbard East faces Willowbrook to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Scott Schmid will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Glenbard East vs. Willowbrook kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Willowbrook High School

Glenbard East-Willowbrook preview

About the Rams: Glenbard East comes off a season in which it matched a program record for wins, shared the Upstate Eight title and reached the playoff quarterfinals for the first time since 1999 in its fifth straight playoff appearance. The Rams graduated several key pieces on offense, notably running backs Blake Salvino and Matt Larson, but Amonte Cook is a dynamic threat for new QB Michael Nee. Glenbard East has more experience on defense with senior linemen Cooper Conliss and edge rusher Nick Payne up front and senior Stevyn Fox in the secondary.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook is coming off its eighth consecutive playoff appearance. The Warriors, though, have dropped their last three season openers to Providence and Niles Notre Dame. The Warriors must replace a four-year varsity starting quarterback in Arthur Palicki, but they do return nine starters on offense and five on defense. The man to watch is senior wide receiver KJ Rhodes, who comes off a monster junior season in which he caught 85 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns.

FND Pick: Willowbrook

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: